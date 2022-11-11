Details of occupants of houses in Kilkenny in 1808 published

Ancestor Network has published a blog listing 145 lessees or occupants of houses in Kilkenny in 1808.

The original is in the National Library of Ireland and is a rental document of the Arran, Kilcash & Garryricken estates owned by the Butler family of Kilkenny.

Ancestor Network explains that the list of 145 names indicates whether they are occupants or lessees.

"Note that some are listed in both categories, and a small number are associated with several houses in the city," Ancestor Network explains.

"There are many reasons why the lessee is not the occupant. The most likely is that the lessee has sublet the property to the occupant, or the lessee may be a relative of the occupant.

"Until the late 18th century Catholics could not hold leases, so they could only be tenants of properties which were available by lease.

"Even though leases were legally available to Catholics at this time, there are almost no names among the lessees that would be typically Catholic (e.g. Murphy, Malone, Fitzpatrick, Fogarty and Finn). An exception is Daniel Sullivan.

"The location of the houses within Kilkenny is not provided within the document. However, searches for some of the persons listed show that they resided on several streets.

"For instance James Loughnan is a banker on the Coal Market; Frederick Reily is a watch and clock maker on High Street; Joseph Laffan is a ‘Barrack Master’ on John Street; and William Shanahan is a Physician on John’s Quay."

To view the full list, CLICK HERE.