PROPERTY: 'Turnkey condition' three bed in Laois for €165,000

Character, top condition and a low price seem to come together in a Laois town house new on the market.

An end of terrace house in Mountmellick town centre is for sale at €165,000.

Number 9, Lord Edward Street is one of a row of charming redbrick gabled two storey workers cottages built over 100 years ago.

The compact houses feature a cute doorway from the sitting room closing off the compact stairwell. They were also cleverly designed to have rear access lanes as well as individual gardens behind each one.

Ideal for a couple or small family, the three bedroom house has been beautifully decorated, as these photographs by auctioneer Matt Dunne show.

He is seeking offers in excess of €165,000, describing it as being in "excellent location, turn key condition, a spacious family home ideal for a first time buyer".

"Beautifully presented three bed townhouse plus garage situated in the heart of Mountmellick Town within walking distance of schools, shops, pubs and restaurants. The sunny rear garden overlooks the River Barrow (edit: should read River Owenass). Mountmellick is ideally situated c. 9km from M7 motorway Jct 15, 12km Portlaoise & Portarlington train stations. Accommodation comprises of Living room, kitchen / dining, downstairs wc, three bedrooms and bathroom."