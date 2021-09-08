Beautiful! Watch the Frontline Choir sing 'Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own'

Blown away by the bravery of the nation’s healthcare workers, conductor David Brophy set up his first ever nationwide choir, to hear their stories and put faces to the people behind the PPE - including Senior Cardiac Physiologist Elizabeth Monaghan O’Brien at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny.



David, who has fronted TV series The High Hopes Choir, The Choir of Ages and David Brophy’s Unsung Heroes, has been working with Tyrone Productions to create a choir for frontline healthcare workers, as part of their ongoing successful choir series on RTÉ One.



David wanted to give healthcare worker voices a platform. With first-hand experience of how therapeutic music can be, he brought them together musically.

Above: Senior Cardiac Physiologist at St Luke's Elizabeth Monaghan O’Brien who is a member of the Frontline Choir



Because the choir couldn't meet in person or host a concert, they created a music video where they sang an incredibly moving rendition of U2’s “Sometimes You Can't Make It On Your Own.”



The RTÉ series will highlight what really happened in the hospitals, nursing homes and care facilities of Ireland during the pandemic; what sacrifices our healthcare workers and their families made; and how they are coping after a year and a half of working under the highest pressure imaginable.

In lieu of a physical audience, producers are working to give them the biggest digital audience they can as a way to say ‘thank you’ for all their tireless hard work, both as part of the choir and on the frontlines.



Choir members hail from a wide range of medical professions and disciplines - there are neurophysiologists, staff nurses, clinical scientists, consultant paediatricians, hospital porters, finance managers, receptionists, therapists and directors of nursing in the choir - over 50 professions in all.

As the country slowly opens up inline with Government guidelines, the series will watch on as the choir eventually meet for in person rehearsals.



Bonding over their shared experiences they’ll begin to address their personal wounds from the pandemic and come together to perform at a very special one-off concert.

The three-part series will air on RTÉ One as part of their Autumn schedule.



