Check out the finalists in the search for Kilkenny's favourite puppy

The country’s largest specialist pet retailer is searching for the Kilkenny 2019 Puppy of the Year. The Kilkenny Puppy of the Year will go forward for the chance to win the title of Ireland’s 2019 Puppy of the year.

From the 47 puppy nominations in Kilkenny, the five finalists have been revealed following a public vote where they received over 6,400 votes combined

The five Kilkenny finalists are: Max, Belgian Malinois; Ruby, Terrier cross Pomeranian; Bear, German Shepard; Bella, Samoyed

and Cooper, Maltese.



Puppy-lovers of Kilkenny can cast their vote on Petmania’s website, www.petmania.ie/vote2019 or in the Petmania store in the Kilkenny Retail and Business Park.

Through public voting and a grand final dog show, Ireland’s largest independently owned pet retailer in association with sponsors BETA will identify the puppy who will become the face of the brand for 2019/2020.

The winning puppy will receive a top prize worth over €1500. Pet lovers have until May 23rd to cast their vote when the second round of voting will end. Voting will end online at midnight and instore at store closing time.