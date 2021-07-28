Kilkenny female entrepreneurs can avail of peer support through ACORNS programme

The ACORNS (Accelerating the Creation Of Rural Nascent Start-ups) programme is currently looking for 50 female entrepreneurs who will benefit over the next six months from productive peer support.

The ACORNS programme has been designed to support early-stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland and runs over six months part-time.

Based on a belief that entrepreneurs learn best from each other, the ACORNS initiative is centred around interactive round-table sessions that are facilitated by female entrepreneurs, known as ‘Lead Entrepreneurs’, who have started and successfully grown businesses in rural Ireland.

To qualify for consideration, the entrepreneur:

(i) must have recently set up a new business which she owns or part owns, and which has generated sales no earlier than 1 January 2019 OR (ii) must be at an advanced stage of planning a new venture and have a clear idea of what she wants to achieve. She must also be living in a rural area.

These are all areas of the country outside the administrative city boundaries of Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

ACORNS is funded under the Rural Innovation and Development Fund through the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

If you are interested in participating in the programme, you can register your interest here and you will be sent an application form as soon possible.

It is expected that there will be many more applicants than there are places available.

Accordingly, it will be a competitive selection process. Preference will be given to those who expect to employ others over time.

There is no restriction on the sector in which the new business is focused.

If you would like to find out more about the initiative please feel free to contact ACORNS at 'info@acorns.ie' or phone the office at 01 845 0770.