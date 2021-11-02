Kilkenny hotels get set for festive entertaining

Hotels across Kilkenny are promising to make this Christmas one to remember with a stay in one of their many hotels. From open fires, sumptuous festive dining, mulled wine receptions and of course visits from Santa, Kilkenny hotels have Christmas 2021 wrapped up. Here Kilkenny Tourism rounds up its top festive hotel packages:

Mount Juliet Estate

‘Be Drawn In’ Winter Offer from: €255 per night



Escape to Mount Juliet Estate for an enchanting overnight winter’s break. Stay at Hunter’s Yard for one cosy night of luxury, with an intimate dinner in The Hound and a delicious breakfast the next morning. Indulge in a little five-star magic, and enjoy deep beds, crisp walks, warm hospitality and the charms of this beautiful estate cloaked in winter’s light.

Visit: https://www. mountjuliet.ie/offer/be-drawn- in/

Newpark Hotel

The Newpark Hotel is promising a magical Christmas with family and friends at their 4 star family friendly hotel.

2, 3 or 4 Night Christmas Celebration Package: from €419 per adult for 2 Nights

Enjoy a 2, 3 or 4 night family escape to the Newpark. The celebrations start on Christmas Eve with a festive Afternoon Tea by the fireside, all while resident pianist Helen sets the atmosphere with seasonal favourite carols. Enjoy a festive dinner that evening, followed by a big movie or drinks in Scott’s Bar.

Start Christmas Day with a champagne breakfast, while carol singers entertain from the lobby. Enjoy mulled wine followed by a festive 5 course lunch, then sit back & relax to live music in Scott’s bar. Not to mention Santa, who will shower every guest with gifts!

On Stephen's Day, wake up to a late champagne breakfast before you depart for home.

Festive Family Fun Package: from €628 for 2 Nights Total Stay

Enjoy a 2 Night Festive Fun at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny in the run up to Christmas.

This package includes 2 nights bed and breakfast with dinner on 1 evening for 2 adults and 2 children. Adults can dine in Gulliver’s restaurant on one night. Children’s dinner is high tea served in the kids’ club and they can join in all the fun at the hotel's Kids Camp which runs daily from 10.00am-4.00pm. Kids can also enjoy all the on-site activities at the Newpark, from Fairy Trails, Adventure Trails to Tree Top Ziplines, there’s plenty to keep them occupied



Visit: www.newparkhotelkilkenny.com

Butler House

The historic Butler House has many dining options available this Christmas, so whether you are marking a special occasion, or catching up with family friends or having an office get together. Butler House has everything from Festive Afternoon Tea, lunch and dinner.

For Information contact events@butler.ie or visit www.butler.ie



Kilkenny Rivercourt Hotel

Celebrate the season with friends, work colleagues or family in the stylish surrounds of the Rivercourt Restaurant, with lovely views of Kilkenny Castle and the River Nore, it’s the ideal location for a Christmas celebration!

2 or 3 Course dinner from €26.50pp

The hotel is offering both Christmas Lunch and Christmas Dinner throughout December with both 2 course and 3 course options available and with a complimentary glass of mulled wine on arrival.

Festive Afternoon Tea: €23 per adult/€13.50 per child

Always a treat, and particularly nice at Christmas time, this festive Afternoon Tea will be served daily from 1pm - 5pm and is a relaxed option for gathering with family and friends during December. The hotel also offers a Kids Menu for little ones planning to be extra good before Santa arrives!

Christmas Eve Lunch: 3 course €29.95 per person

Enjoy a memorable Christmas Eve Lunch with family and friends at Riverside Restaurant. Booking times are available from 1pm through to 4pm on the day. Visit: www.rivercourthotel.com

Kilkenny Ormonde Hotel

Take a Christmas shopping break, time to chill pre-Christmas, escape on a break after Christmas with your family or ring in the New Year in the heart of Kilkenny City.

Overnight stay, Dinner B&B: from €162 per night

After a day exploring some of Kilkenny’s best loved shops, enjoy an overnight with a three course dinner for two.

Shop & Relax: from €132 per night

Overnight stay with early bird two course dinner for two

Visit: www.kilkennyormonde.com

Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel

The Kilkenny Hibernian has been creating Christmas magic for many years, with their historic building lending itself beautifully to the festive season. Enjoy the warmth of roaring open fires, the scent of traditional Christmas trees, and halls decked with boughs of holly and twinkling lights.

Festive Party Nights in the Brasserie: Midweek:€39 per person/Weekend: €45 per person

Enjoy mulled wine and bubbly on arrival, followed by a delicious festive 3 course dinner. The evening also includes spot prizes and after dinner DJ and dancing.

Visit:www. kilkennyhibernianhotel.com

Hoban Hotel Kilkenny

Ring in the New Year at the Hoban Hotel Kilkenny and get ready to enjoy a wonderful 2 night stay with dinner. Located in the city centre, the Hoban is the ideal location to explore all the sights and attractions of Kilkenny!

New Year Getaway: From €113 pps for 2 Nights

Start your day with a hearty breakfast with the Hoban Hotel’s buffet breakfast. Return to the hotel after a day exploring Kilkenny and enjoy a three-course dinner in the newly refurbished and stylish 1801 Restaurant & Bar, enjoy the evening before retiring to your comfortable bedroom for a restful night’s sleep

Call the Hoban on 056 7783100 Email res@hobanhotelkilkenny.com or visit www.hobanhotelkilkenny.com

Springhill Court Hotel

Catch up with friends and family over a delicious Festive Dining experience at the Springhill Court Hotel. The hotel has a festive menu available throughout December in Kupp Coffee Dock, Oscar’s Bistro, and the Paddock Bar.

Oscars Bistro: 2 course festive lunch from €24/ Dinner from €25

Get the gang together, whether it’s family, friends or work colleagues for a festive get together to remember. The hotel is offering lunch and dinner from 1st to 22nd December, and 27th to 30th December. All of the options includes a glass of mulled wine and mince pie.

Festive Afternoon Tea in Kupp Coffee Dock: from €22.50pp.

Reconnect and chat with old friends over an indulgent Festive Afternoon Tea with a selection of freshly baked scones, finger sandwiches and mouth-watering sweet treats.

Gift Vouchers

Treat someone special this year to a Springhill Court Hotel gift voucher. Redeemable for overnight stays, the Paddock Bar, Oscar’s Bistro, Kupp Coffee Dock and Leisure Club. As an added incentive, spend €150 or more and receive a complimentary Afternoon Tea Voucher for 2.

For further information or to make a booking: Contact the events manager at 056 7721122 Or email events@springhillcourt. com

Commenting on Kilkenny’s hotel offers for Christmas, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Ciaran Conroy said: “Christmas is such a special time of year, and this year we know people will want to make it a memorable one spent with friends and family. Hotels across the County are offering a range of packages with everything from seasonal overnights, festive get togethers and New Year celebrations to ensure all visitors to Kilkenny have the happiest of holidays!”