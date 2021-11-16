Search

16/11/2021

Digital Media Award for Kilkenny's Newpark Hotel

Newpark Hotel in the running for Ireland's best family friendly hotel award for second year running

Kilkenny's Newpark Hotel

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

The Newpark Hotel's innovative and fun approach to digital media has won the Kilkenny hotel a coveted Digital Media Award!

The awards are recognised in the Irish tech and marketing worlds as a milestone event, and have finally been held after a 2020 hiatus. Digital professionals from across Ireland have been honoured, including those from Kilkenny.

The Newpark Hotel took home the bronze medal in the Best Collaborative Campaign (sponsored by Olytico) category.

During lockdown, and before, the staff of the Newpark Hotel have entertained us with their brilliant social media videos of what they, and their animal 'guests' have been up to. 

Take a few minutes to enjoy the videos again!

MUST SEE: Newpark Hotel Kilkenny celebrate soon-to-be reopening with new music video!

WATCH: The best yet?! Newpark Hotel takes on the Jerusalema dance challenge

Dancing as the snow falls in Kilkenny - and the animals from the petting zoo have a cameo!

The Digital Media Awards take place each year to celebrate this constantly evolving field, commending technological innovations, successful marketing campaigns and entrepreneurship. As the event was unable to take place in 2020, entrants were eager to attend this year’s awards and submitted their projects in huge numbers. 

This year’s awards were hosted by Tom Dunne, who spoke to an engaged audience at the Convention Centre.

