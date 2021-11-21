Search

21/11/2021

A new take on an time classic ballet is set to take Kilkenny by storm

Rosa Pierro and Thomas Bradshaw in Ballet Ireland's Nutcracker

This holiday season, the curtain rises on Ballet Ireland's Nutcracker Sweeties, a new production of one of the world’s favourite ballets, which will performed at the Watergate Theatre later this month.

This new production is set in a department store in Dublin where Ciara and her brother Fionn go on a shopping trip with their parents. They wander off from their parents and the magic of the Nutcracker doll and Christmas begins...  The two are rescued by the Nutcracker doll who comes to life before Ciara shakes a snow globe creating a glorious blizzard of snowflakes.The Sugar Plum fairy greets them leading Ciara into the kingdom of the sweets where the beautiful Christmas windows come to life.

Choreographed by Morgann Runacre-Temple, this exciting new Irish presentation of the festive classic performed by a cast of world-class dancers will appeal to audiences of all ages with its fairy-tale magic, beautiful costumes and a re-imagined Tchaikovsky score. A tale of wondrous adventure that combines to form one of the most delectable Christmas confections imaginable.

The company is delighted to return to the stage with 12 dancers including Tadhg Brennan, former dancer with Irish National Youth Ballet and a recent graduate of Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Irish born dancer Niamh O’Flannagain (now in her 5th season with the company) and Dominic Harrison who recently worked with Alina Cojocaru and Ballet Flanders.

Nutcracker Sweeties will be performed at the Watergate Theatre on November 30.
 For more information or to book see www.watergatetheatre.com 

 

