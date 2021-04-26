Deaths in Kilkenny, Monday, April 26, 2021

The late Billy Hoare

The death has occurred of Billy Hoare, Garrai Ard, Brandondale, Graignamanagh, Kilkenny. Billy, retired postman, Peace Commissioner, (The Barrow Boys), former secretary of Graiguenamanagh GAA Club, peacefully at his home. He leaves behind his loving wife Chrissie, son Brendan, daughters Frances, Amber and Sinead, sister Anne Wilson (UK), sons-in-law Mark and Rob. grandchildren Ciana, Keelan, Aoife and Aine, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Removal to Duiske Abbey on Tuesday, April 27for 11am Mass followed by interment in St Michael's Cemetery, Tinnahinch immediately afterwards. Government Guidelines for Covid-19 restrictions will apply. Billy's Requiem Mass can be viewed on link https://youtu.be/q66QTsKK5KQ

The late Patrick Fagan

The death has occurred of Patrick Fagan (Archers Court, Loughboy, Kilkenny) April 23, peacefully, at his home, Patrick, beloved husband of Nancy and much loved father of Steph, Jeffrey and Derek, sadly missed by his wife and family, son-in-law Carl, daughters-in-law Tracey and Sheryl, grandchildren Damian and his partner Moyu, Conor and his partner Shauna, Betsy, Georgia, Joe and Josh, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take in the coming days. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.

The late Seán Gorey

The death has occurred of Sean Gorey, Kilree, Kells, Kilkenny. Peacefully on Saturday, April 24, after a short illness, in the loving care of Staff in Surgical 3 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Pre-deceased by his wife Maura. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, sons Richard and John, daughter Anne (Bergin), grandchildren, daughter-in-law Breda, son-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, family, neighbours and friends.

Due to current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions, Seán's Funeral will take place privately (for 25 family members only). Requiem Mass will take place on Monday 26th April at 11am in St. Leonard’s Church, Dunnamaggin with burial afterwards in Tullaherin Cemetery. For those wishing to view the Requiem Mass can do so through the following link: https://youtu.be/omIwYWiCS5o

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. House private please.

The late Margaret (Mags) Smyth (née O'Neill)

The death has occurred of Margaret (Mags) Smyth (née O'Neill), Glendine Road, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny / and formerly of Bunclody, Wexford and Dun Laoghaire, Dublin) April 23, peacefully, at University Hospital, Waterford, Margaret (Mags), after a long illness bravely borne, beloved wife of Cathal and devoted mother of Aoibheann, Liam, Bronagh and Mairéad, sadly missed by her husband and children, parents Margaret and Willie O'Neill, brothers Paddy, Eddie and William, sisters Breda and Danielle, mother-in-law Anne Smyth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place for Mags (max of 25 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass online at 11am on Monday, April 26 at the following link www.stcanicesparish.ie. Interment afterwards in Dunmore Cemetery, Kilkenny. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Kilkenny Home Care Team.