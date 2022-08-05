Kilkenny Deaths, Friday, August 5, 2022

Dr Frank O'Dwyer

The death has occurred of Dr. Frank O'Dwyer (Consultant Emergency Physician, St Luke’s Hospital) Thornback Road, Kilkenny, formerly Taylors Hill, Galway. Frank died on August 2, 2022, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin (following an accident), surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and soulmate of Teresa (Kenny) and much loved father of Catherine and Paul. Predeceased by his father Eamon and brother Paul. He will be sadly missed by his wife and children, his mother Joy, brothers Philip, Joe, Pat and Michael, his sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and by a wide circle of friends and colleagues.

Reposing at Johnston Funeral Home, Kilkenny (R95 XE00) on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 3pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 6pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2pm at St. Canice’s Church, Kilkenny (R95 V440). Funeral afterwards to St. Colman's Cemetery, Clara, Co. Kilkenny. For those that cannot attend, the Requiem Mass can be viewed online using the following link (https://www.stcanicesparish.ie/web-cam/). House private throughout please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Kidney Association or Irish Hospice Association.

Carmel Gardiner (nee Barcoe)

Arrangements have changed.

The death has occurred of Carmel Gardiner (née Barcoe), Oxfordshire, England and formerly of Dunbell, Co. Kilkenny. Carmel died on 24th June 2022 in England. Predeceased by her brothers Derry and Michael (Chum) and sisters Bessie, Anne and Maud. She will be sadly missed by her husband Harry, daughters Amy and Kelly, brothers Tom and Sean, sister Phyllis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid travel restrictions the Funeral Mass and interment of ashes has had to be postponed until a later date which will be announced.

Sarah Dunne (née Walsh)

The death has occurred of Sarah Dunne (née Walsh), Castleknock, Dublin 15 and formerly of Bawnmore, Co. Kilkenny, on August 3rd, 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Anthony (Tony) and much loved mother of Clodagh, Ciara and Aislinn and a devoted grandmother of Alexandra, Hannah, Shawn, Christopher, Alannah and Sam and sister of the late Matthew. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, very special friend and carer Orla, brothers Ken and Eddie, grandchildren, son-in-law Vincent, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla on Sunday (August 7th) between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Monday morning (August 8th) to The Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Laurel Lodge arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by cremation in Glasnevin Crematorium. Sarah’s funeral Mass may be viewed online (live only). Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to PSPA Ireland.

June Barton

The death has occurred of June Barton, Cooloultha, Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny, August 3rd 2022. Predeceased by her mother Sheila and father William. Peacefully, at home. Sadly mourned by her partner Joe and her family Charlie and Michael, sister-in-law Margaret, nieces Rachel, Jessica and Charlotte, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Galmoy, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. No flowers, by request. Donations to Palliative Care Team Co. Kilkenny.