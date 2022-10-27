Search

27 Oct 2022

Kilkenny Deaths, October 27, 2022

Deaths in Kilkenny

Rest in Peace

Dominic Kelly

The death has occurred of Dominic Kelly, Bianconi Court, Friars Bridge, Kilkenny and formerly of 33 Collins Park, Callan, Co. Kilkenny. Unexpectedly, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Wednesday, 26th October 2022. Predeceased by his parents Dick and Mary Patricia (Pol). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, brothers Frank, Mark and Iggy, sister Marion (Hennessy), brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Molloy’s Funeral Home, Callan (Eircode R95 Y443), on Friday, 28th October from 5pm concluding with Rosary and Vigil Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10am followed by removal to The Church of the Assumption, Callan for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial will follow afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan.

Aika Caoimhe Doheny

The death has occurred of Aika Caoimhe Doheny, Greensbridge Street, Kilkenny City, on 20th October 2022, at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Aika Caoimhe, beloved daughter of Mayumi and the late Paul and cherished sister of Paul Makoto and Cian Takuya, sadly missed by her heartbroken mother and brothers, grandmother Sachiko Wakao (Tokyo), aunts, uncles, cousins in Ireland, Japan and the USA, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

Requiem Mass for Aika will take place on Saturday (29th October) at 10.30am in St. John’s Church, Kilkenny and will be followed by a private cremation. House strictly private please. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/

 

Richard (Dick) Holden

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Holden, Convent View, Mooncoin, Kilkenny, who died on Wednesday, 26th October 2022, aged 85 years. Predeceased by his parents Jim and Mary, brothers and sisters. Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford, surrounded by his loving family. Dick will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret (Maggie), sons Declan, Vincent and Darren, daughter Vanessa, daughters-in-law Elizabeth, Debbie and Michelle, grandchildren Carrie, Graham, Adam, Shauna, Danielle, Josh, Ava, Sophie, Chelsea and Cian, his great grandson Aaron, brothers William, Eamon, Tom, Michael and John, sister Hannah (O'Shea), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Dick will be reposing in Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank on Thursday, 27th October, from 5pm until 7pm, (pausing for prayers at 6pm) Dick's removal will take place on Friday, 28th October, to The Church of the Assumption, Mooncoin, walking from his home arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the old cemetery. To view Dick's Requiem Mass please clink on the link below at 10.55am www.churchservices.tv/mooncoinparish

 Rest in Peace

 

