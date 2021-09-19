Search

19/09/2021

Cultivate, farmer friendly finance now available from St Canice’s CU

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Michael O’Reilly (Secretary, St Canice’s CU), Carmel Butler (CEO, St Canice’s CU), Jim Mulhall (Kilkenny IFA Chair) and Cathal Mulhall

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

St Canice’s Credit Union has just joined Cultivate, the collaborate credit union finance lending platform specifically aimed at those in the farming sector.


It comes as welcome news to farmers, farming organisations and agri businesses in the local community especially with the exit of Ulster Bank from the Irish market and the closure of many Bank of Ireland rural branches.


St Canice’s Credit Union’s covers a large rural area and with nine branches across counties Kilkenny, Laois and Carlow, it expects the Cultivate loan will open up financing opportunities for many local farmers.


With Cultivate, unsecured loans up to €50,000 are available and farmers can borrow for a variety of farming purposes including, stocking, farm machinery, cashflow and general farm investment.
The term can be up to seven years at an interest rate of 6.55% (6.75% APR) with repayment schedules designed to suit farmers cash flow.


In August Cultivate released an analysis for the first six months of 2021. The report highlighted how more and more farmers are turning to Cultivate for their farm finance.


The average Cultivate loan amount in the first 6 months of 2021 was for €26,791 with repayments spread over a 6 year period. The most popular loans were for stocking and working capital followed closely by farm buildings and tractor purchases.


Beef farmers continue to drive the majority of Cultivate loans, accounting for 7 out of 10 applications while dairy farmers accounted for 21%, sheep farmers 7% and tillage farmers for 2%.


St Canice’s Credit Union launched its Cultivate loan offering earlier this month on the farm of Jim Mulhall, Kilkenny IFA Chairman and it was attended by a number of local IFA representatives, agri business stakeholders and Matt O’Keeffe from the KCLR Farm Show.


Commenting on Cultivate at the launch, Carmel Butler CEO of St Canice’s Credit Union said that “Cultivate promises an efficient and professional service with quick turnaround times and an easy loan application process.


“In addition, lending decisions are made locally by our experienced agri lending team.”
To find out more, drop into your local branch, call 056-7722042 or visit stcanicescu.ie. Information can also be found on the Cultivate website, cultivate-cu.ie

'The September Sounds concerts will be a celebration to mark the return of live music' - Patrick Rafter

HSE asks people to book online for Covid testing at Kilkenny centre

Kilkenny gardaí warn over new scams and urge people to report to service providers

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media