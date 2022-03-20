€1 million turnover barrier broken at Kilkenny Mart

It’s been a particularly busy time in Kilkenny Mart with all sales attracting large numbers.

In the cattle sector the €1 million barrier for sales has been broken on a number of occasions this year.

Last Thursday turnover was in excess of €1.3 million with the previous Thursday breaching €1.4 million.



Trade has remained very firm with beef type bullocks ranging from €1350 to €2280 per head with forward store bullocks €1000 to €1750 per head. In the 400 to 500 category prices ranged from €680 to €1440 per head with lighter types €500 to €1110 per head.



Cull cows continue to be a very sharp trade with Friesian from €1.25 to €2.16 per kilo and continentals €1.60 to €2.74 per kilo.

Beef heifers made from €1400 to €2090 per head. Forward types €980 to €1400 per head and lighter stores from €600 to €1070 per head.

Remember cattle should be entered before 3.30pm on Wednesdays contacting the office on 056 7721407.



Sheep sales, number wise, are remaining small with 300 on offer.

Butcher type Hoggets ranged from €158 to €166 per head. Factory types €140 to €159 per head with cull ewes selling very well from €60 to €200 per head.

Hogget prices would be sharper trade compared to last week which may be due to smaller numbers on offer.



On Mondays we hold our dairy sale at 12.30pm on a weekly basis. This year numbers being offered have been enhanced by many clearance sales. This week’s sale saw fresh calved Fr cows and heifers with excellent EBIs range from €1450 to €2340 per head with maiden heifers again with top EBIs €850 to €1020 per head.



Next Monday’s sale also includes two herd clearance with over 100 head on offer.

Catalogues available to view from Friday evening on the Kilkenny Mart web site.

Our calf sale takes place every Tuesday at 10.30am. The last two sales have attracted over 700 calves. First rate Fr Bulls ranged from €80 to €180 per head second rate Fr bulls €10 to €50 per head.

Cont Bulls €180 to €470 per head with the heifers in this category €120 to €470 per head.

AA and Hereford Bull calves from €80 to €340 per head with heifers of the same breed attracting prices of €70 to €330 per head.

Calves should be entered before 3.30pm on Monday.