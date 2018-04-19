Judgement in Kilkenny murder appeal to be delivered this morning

A judgement in relation to a Kilkenny man who is appealing his murder conviction is expected to be delivered at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin this morning.

John Joseph Malone (54), of Newpark, Kilkenny City was jailed for life following a “cold-case” investigation into a killing in Kilkenny 30 years ago.

In February he brought an appeal against his conviction for murder. He had pleaded not guilty to the murder of 69-year-old Ann 'Nancy' Smyth at her home on Wolfe Tone Street, Kilkenny on September 11, 1987.

He was unanimously found guilty by a Central Criminal Court jury following three hours and 26 minutes of deliberating and accordingly given the mandatory life sentence by Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy last April.