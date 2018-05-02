Kilkenny gets ready for High School Musical, with tickets selling like hotcakes

Tickets are on sale for the upcoming joint theatrical production between St Kieran’s College and Loreto Secondary School, ‘High School Musical’, which gets underway here next week.

It’s based on the 2006 drama/television film directed originally by Kenny Ortega. The story is about Troy Bolton, the star athlete at a small-town high school, who falls for nerdy beauty Gabriella Montez at a holiday party, before the school term begins.

A very successful day for our TY students - singing and dancing at the Town Hall - along with the boys from St Kieran's College - at the launch of High School Musical. The students were delighted to be joined today by the Kilkenny Rose who dropped by to show her support. pic.twitter.com/OwlH8BdtvL April 27, 2018

The production involves the majority of Transition Year students in both local schools. The cast have spent weeks rehearsing under the guidance of teachers Regina Mulcahy, Fergal Brennan and Lorraine Maher.

The eagerly-anticipated show runs on the following dates: Thursday, May 10; Friday, May 11; and Saturday, May 12. Performances take place in the gym of St Kieran’s College at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are €12 for adults and €8 for children, with a family ticket (two adults, two children) available for €35. Booking details from booking@stkieranscollege.ie or call 083-3456190.

