Kilkenny gets ready for High School Musical, with tickets selling like hotcakes

It's a joint theatrical production between St Kieran’s College and Loreto Secondary School

Sharpay's girls and jock during rehearsals for High School Musical PICTURE: PAT MOORE

Tickets are on sale for the upcoming joint theatrical production between St Kieran’s College and Loreto Secondary School, ‘High School Musical’, which gets underway here next week.

It’s based on the 2006 drama/television film directed originally by Kenny Ortega. The story is about Troy Bolton, the star athlete at a small-town high school, who falls for nerdy beauty Gabriella Montez at a holiday party, before the school term begins.

The eagerly-anticipated show runs on the following dates: Thursday, May 10; Friday, May 11; and Saturday, May 12. Performances take place in the gym of St Kieran’s College at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are €12 for adults and €8 for children, with a family ticket (two adults, two children) available for €35. Booking details from booking@stkieranscollege.ie or call 083-3456190.

