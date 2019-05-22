'Coal in the Blood' author Seamus Walsh presents books to Kilkenny Library

Seamus Walsh presented copies of his book, Coal in the Blood to Head Librarian Josephine Coyne at Carnegie Library with Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick on the left in attendance recently

The book is a significant record, insight and history of coalmining in the Castlecomer area and the men who went down those mines.

Seamus himself was a coalminer and just wants to be remembered as “the emotional custodian for a group of people who I consider unique and who took part in a unique occupation of coalmining.”

The book is an outstanding read and some of the pictures are incredible, depicting what these men went through decades ago. Working hundreds of metres below the ground to make a living for their families.

Seamus hopes that the book will soon also be in schools throughout the county so future generations can see what hardship was endured and what friendships were made in the Castlecomer minefields

