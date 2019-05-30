Kilkenny pet-owners get your bunny vaccinated!

Irish pet retailer Petmania which has a store in Kilkenny city has partnered with Burgess Pet Care to bring Rabbit Awareness Week (RAW) to Ireland for the first time.

It will take place between June 1 and 9. Petmania are urging rabbit owners to get their bunnies vaccinated against the outbreak of Myxomatosis and viruses such as Rabbit Viral Haemorrhagic Disease type 1 and 2 (RVHD1 and RVHD2.).

Petmania have top tips on caring for pet rabbits:

Take rabbits for a vet health check every 6-12 months and check rabbit’s weight and body condition once a month.

Check daily that rabbits are eating, drinking and toileting normally.

Check rabbits for daily signs of ill health:

Ensure they are moving / running normally

Run hand over them to ensure there are no lumps, wounds, wetness or signs of flystrike.

Do a weekly check on the rabbit’s nails to ensure they are healthy and not too long.

Check your rabbit’s teeth weekly. If teeth look abnormal along with watery eyes, there is drool, partly-chewed food or weight loss then bring the rabbit to the vet.

Make sure rabbits have plenty of food and space to run around and that housing is high enough so they can stand up fully.

Rabbits are social animals, make sure to keep at least one other friendly rabbit.



Emily Miller, Marketing Manager with Petmania said, "On Ireland’s very first Rabbit Awareness Week, we are highlighting the importance of neutering, a healthy diet and vaccination for a rabbits overall health. Vaccination is the safest and most effective way to protect against virus and disease. It is unfortunate to see that many rabbits in Ireland become sick and die due to preventable diseases which could be avoided with health checks and vaccinations.”

Preventative healthcare in rabbits is a hugely neglected area. 34% of rabbits in the UK are not currently registered with a vet. Petmania recommends that rabbit owners regularly visit vets to get booster vaccinations and healthcare checks.

RAW is a fantastic opportunity to learn more about one of Ireland’s most misunderstood animals. Rabbits make fantastic pets but do have complicated welfare needs. Petmania recommend extensive research and professional advice is sought by anyone wishing to welcome pet rabbits into their home.

Petmania will have lots of activities happening throughout their stores to educate and promote positive Rabbit Health. They have resources for schools available on their website and are offering free talks for primary schools in store. Each Petmania store now have information booklets available in store.

Petmania Kilkenny is located in Kilkenny Retail Park.