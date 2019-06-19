My Kilkenny Life: Mags Whitely

Mags Whitely was born bred and buttered in the People’s Republic of Cork! She first came to Kilkenny in 1985 with what was then known as the Northern Bank, for a 10-month project. She was struck by Cupid’s arrow and married into the Whitely family in Paulstown, where she has happily lived ever since.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Kilkenny?

An ideal day out in Kilkenny would be generally during Arts week taking in the exhibitions, a spot of lunch with friends followed up by a concert in Canice’s Cathedral or a theatre performance.



Who has made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny in your lifetime - and why?

In my opinion the last Duke of Ormond made the greatest contribution to Kilkenny by gifting the Castle for a nominal fee. This has resulted in huge boost to tourism in the city and is a wonderful amenity in the middle of the city.



What’s your first Kilkenny memory?

My first Kilkenny memory is a trip taken with a group of friend’s way back, we came down for the weekend. I was really taken by the High Street and the little slipways off it, the Tholsel and the general ancient feel of the city.



What’s your favourite part of the county and why?

There are many beautiful parts of the county, but I am lucky to be able to say that my favourite part is Courleigh, where I live. On a clear day you can see six counties, from the Sugar Loaf in Wicklow to Mount Leinster and around to Slievenamon.



What do you think gives Kilkenny its unique identity?

The arts, crafts and the amateur drama scene in the county which has appeal for me, Kilcumney Players, Goresbridge with whom I started out and subsequently Barn Owl Players with whom I did a two-year Adult Theatre course. There are so many groups in the city and county leading to a very vibrant amateur scene.



Do you have a favourite local writer or author?

In recent years I have mainly been reading scripts whilst directing and acting for the Barn Owl Players. John B. Keane would be one of my favourites and currently Neil Simon, whose play I am directing at the moment.

I would have to mention the up and coming local poet Nuala Roche whose work is very exciting and whom I recently saw in the Watergate theatre.



What’s the biggest challenge facing the county today?

For me it would be maintaining and encouraging the standard of arts and culture in the city. Kilkenny is widely perceived as a centre for art, craft and culture and as a member of the Board of Barnstorm Theatre Company I would really love to see the brewery site developed in to a cultural hub incorporating all aspects of art and theatre, similar to the Visual in Carlow or the Source in Thurles.



If you had the power to change one thing in or about Kilkenny what would it be?

I would look at ways of helping business to stay open on the high street. Perhaps look at the rates and rents.