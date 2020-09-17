Online store creates new jobs in Kilkenny for pet retailer

Petmania Kilkenny has introduced a number of safety features to offer its customers flexibility and choices when picking up their essential pet-care and nutritional supplies.

During lockdown Petmania stores remained open throughout the country as they were categorised as ‘essential retailers’. The business quickly introduced a ‘Carry to Car’ service across it’s store to ensure customer safety. Now with restrictions eased and retail open once more – the store has listened to customer feedback and introduced additional services to help those who may not wish to shop in the physical store.

A beneficiary of an Enterprise Ireland grant for Irish businesses to improve their online offering, the pet experts have introduced an online store www.petmania.ie with contactless shopping available and an easy ‘Click & Collect’ feature to help their customers stock up safely.

The introduction of an online store has created a number of new positions for the Irish pet retailer and grooming studios including a web fulfilment team and new marketing executive who will be based in the Co. Kilkenny Head Quarters for the 12 nationwide stores.

“We listened to our customers’ needs and wanted to give them as much flexibility as possible to shop in store, online or via our new ‘Click & Collect’ service," said Emily Miller, Sales and Marketing Manager of Petmania.

"As a business we were very mindful that living alongside Covid-19 we need to ensure that our customers feel secure and confident when making essential purchases for their pets. Instore our teams have received training and we have all the recommended safety measures in place including contactless payment. Our online site, and the new ‘Click & Collect’ option are ideal for those customers who prefer to minimise time spent indoors when shopping.”

The ‘Click & Collect’ service allows customers to shop from home seven days a week. The items will be ready for collection at a chosen store at the customers’ preferred time. The service is FREE to use and extremely convenient. Shoppers simply add the items to the cart and choose ‘Click & Collect’ upon check-out. A Petmania personal shopper will take care of the rest.

The online store offers a wide variety of specialist pet food and nutritional supplies plus accessories, bedding, safety equipment and much more at a click of a button. Delivery is available across the 32 counties or for collection at its 12 stores.

Dog grooming services have been in high demand with pet parents missing the skill and expertise of a professional dog groomer. July and August saw waiting lists of several months for grooming services. Dog owners will be relieved to learn that ‘instant booking’ is now available at Petmania Grooming Studios via the online store.

For more see www.petmania.ie.