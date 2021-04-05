Kilkenny hit by litter and dumping deluge on Easter bank holiday

Kilkenny has been hit with a deluge of littering and improper waste disposal this Easter bank holiday weekend.

Reports from the city and county detail beauty spots left strewn with litter, and bring banks overflowing with people choosing to dump their rubbish in the areas around the facilities.

The Weir in Thomastown was one of the areas hit by thoughtless people who left behind their litter, while Cllr Andrew McGuinness highlighted where Castle Park in the city was similary left in a poor state - with plastic and glass drinks bottles.



Cllr Andrew McGuinness has highlighted the littering of the Castle Park

"The Castle Park is a great amenity," said Cllr McGuinness. "We are lucky to have such a gem in the heart of the city. It’s a shame to see a small minority of people with little or no respect for it."

Meanwhile, the main picture shows the bring banks at the St Mary's carpark in the city centre.

"People are really abusing this precious facility," writes the reader who submitted the picture. "The two clear glass bins are full but the lazy ignoramus are just dumping everything."