€113,000 funding announced for Kilkenny volunteer and community groups financially hit by Covid

Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Voluntary and community groups in Kilkenny that have taken a financial hit because of Covid are to receive grants under the government's 

A total of €113,802 will be divided between five Kilkenny groups, says local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick.

Chairman of the Castlecomer Municipal District, Cllr Fitzpatrick welcomed the award of €20,000 to Castlecomer Enterprise Centre.

He said the allocation to the vibrant enterprise centre is "an investment in the local community." The vibrant enterprise centre supports education in rural and disadvantaged areas in North Kilkenny,  including Coon, Moneenroe, Muckalee and Ballyragget.

"The importance of Castlecomer Enterprise Centre is being recognised," he said, adding that the grants to all the groups recognise the community and voluntary efforts in Kilkenny.

Funding

Cois Nore (Kilkenny Cancer Support Centre) - €40,817

Teac Tom (The Thomas Hayes Trust) - €37,985

Castlecomer Enterprise Centre - €20,000

Twilight Community Group - €13,000

Johnstown, Crosspatrick and Galmoy Community First Responders - €2,000

BREAKING: Kilkenny City Harriers' Cliodhna Manning gets Olympic call-up

Athlete selected in 4x400m mixed relay squad

€4.5 million euro in funding is to be provided to 180 community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises, which have suffered financially as a result of the pandemic.

Under this tranche of funding, cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 are being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.

The funding was jointly announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, and Minister of State with special responsibility for Charities and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD.

These organisations – which span across a range of sectors – have been hit with short term cash flow issues as a result of the pandemic.

Kilkenny headquartered high tech company launches first ever apprenticeship programme

Concerns over lack of progress on completion of Kilkenny's Ring Road

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie