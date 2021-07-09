€113,000 funding announced for Kilkenny volunteer and community groups financially hit by Covid

Voluntary and community groups in Kilkenny that have taken a financial hit because of Covid are to receive grants under the government's

A total of €113,802 will be divided between five Kilkenny groups, says local councillor Pat Fitzpatrick.

Chairman of the Castlecomer Municipal District, Cllr Fitzpatrick welcomed the award of €20,000 to Castlecomer Enterprise Centre.

He said the allocation to the vibrant enterprise centre is "an investment in the local community." The vibrant enterprise centre supports education in rural and disadvantaged areas in North Kilkenny, including Coon, Moneenroe, Muckalee and Ballyragget.

"The importance of Castlecomer Enterprise Centre is being recognised," he said, adding that the grants to all the groups recognise the community and voluntary efforts in Kilkenny.

Funding

Cois Nore (Kilkenny Cancer Support Centre) - €40,817

Teac Tom (The Thomas Hayes Trust) - €37,985

Castlecomer Enterprise Centre - €20,000

Twilight Community Group - €13,000

Johnstown, Crosspatrick and Galmoy Community First Responders - €2,000

€4.5 million euro in funding is to be provided to 180 community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises, which have suffered financially as a result of the pandemic.

Under this tranche of funding, cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 are being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society.

The funding was jointly announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath TD, and Minister of State with special responsibility for Charities and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD.

These organisations – which span across a range of sectors – have been hit with short term cash flow issues as a result of the pandemic.