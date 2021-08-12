Good news! Silaire Wood boardwalk reopens after tree fall

Good news from Kilkenny County Council today - the popular Silaire Wood boardwalk in Graignamanagh has reopened!

A dramatic act of nature caused the boardwalk to be closed, a few weeks ago, when an oak tree fell and smashed into it.

Kilkenny County Council reported, at the time, that the oak tree at Silaire Rock had 'succumbed to the passage of time.'

But this morning the county council announced the boardwalk has been repaired and people can now walk along it again.

We are pleased to say that the boardwalk at Silaire Woods, Graiguenamanagh has now been repaired and is once again open to the public!



We are pleased to say that the boardwalk at Silaire Woods, Graiguenamanagh has now been repaired and is once again open to the public! — Kilkenny Council (@KilkennyNotices) August 12, 2021

The revamped boardwalk was opened in November 2020, after three months of work. With the exception of screws, nuts and bolts, the new 400m long boardwalk is made from 100% recycled plastic.

The pedestrian boardwalk came into its own during lockdown and is a hit with visitors from around the country. On a recent walk along the boardwalk, Cllr Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere said he met families from Donegal and Kerry who ‘couldn’t get over’ the facility.