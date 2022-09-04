Great weather for harvest but not for grass growth - Kilkenny Mart column

It’s been a great harvest, weather wise, with most of the corn now cut in excellent conditions.

Returns have been varied but with the solid price most tillage farmers are happy.

It’s a different story grass -wise with the lack of rain restricting growth and meaning that most farmers are now under pressure to keep livestock happy.

This is one of the reasons that numbers in the marts are remaining high with store cattle, particularly plain ones, coming under pressure.



Beef

On the plus side, beef type bullocks, whose numbers have increased significantly in Kilkenny Mart, are selling very well with €2.70 to €3.10 per kilo being recorded with some really top notchers breaching the €3.20 mark.



Last Thursday, beef bullocks ranged from €1100 to €2440. Forward bullocks €900 to €1740 with lighter types €560 to €1110 per head.



Cull cows are still selling very well with continentals in demand with prices from €1.40 to €275 per kilo and Friesian selling from €1.15 to €2.30 per kilo.

The sale comprised of 1120 cattle resulting in a 95% clearance.



Sheep

On the sheep front numbers have increased somewhat from a few weeks ago with 900 on offer.

The lack of grass is affecting the store lamb trade with most selling last Monday from €75 to €108 per head. Two weeks ago store lambs peaked at €121 per head.



Butcher type lambs were again more difficult to sell, with prices ranging from €135 to €150 per head with the top price only according on two or three occasions.

Breeding ewes are attracting a limited number of buyers with most hoggets ranging from €180 to €200 per head with a top of €230.



Ram Sale

Next Monday, September 5, we hold the first multi breed ram sale for the Kilkenny Pedigree Sheep Breeders with 40 on offer, selling at 1pm. Catalogues available in the mart office phone no 056 7721407.



Agri Shows

It has been great to be back in the show circuit with Tinahealy, Ossory, Inistioge, Tullamore with field days in Bennettsbridge and a night at the dogs for O’Loughlin Gaels GAA club being a few events I have been involved with.



Last Saturday I was selling rams at the Sheep Ireland Multi Breed Ram Sale which proved a great success with a very large attendance from all over Ireland. This sale in Tullamore achieved a 87% clearance with over 400 head on offer and two rings in operation.

Due to this sale I missed attending the Iverk Show which was also a great success with a very large crowd in attendance. Many photos from this event will be in this issue of the Kilkenny People.



If you are looking for top quality ewes 1000 mules are being offered for sale this Saturday at 11am in Portumna Mart, all from the one flock. It’s an entire clearance sale which should be well worth attending.

Until next time, when hopefully some rain will have fallen to stimulate badly need grass growth, be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.