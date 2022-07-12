Search

12 Jul 2022

Eligible patients at St Luke's and Kilcreene in Kilkenny encouraged to return surveys

Eligible patients received a survey questionnaire by post at the end of June

St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny

St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

12 Jul 2022 2:27 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The fifth 'National Inpatient Experience Survey' is now underway in St Luke’s General Hospital and Kilcreene Regional Orthopaedic Hospital in Kilkenny.

This annual survey — the largest of its kind in Ireland — offers patients the opportunity to share their experiences of healthcare and tell, what is working well and what improvements they believe are necessary.

This provides a clear picture of the safety and quality of care in Irish hospitals, as seen through the eyes of patients.

Almost 26,000 patients are eligible to participate in this year’s survey.

Since 2017, over 50,100 patients have completed the survey nationally, making over 86,000 comments on the care and treatment they received in hospital.

Last year’s response rate of almost 40% at St Luke's General Hospital and 72% at Kilcreene Regional Orthopaedic Hospital, indicates the strong desire of patients to talk about their experiences in hospital in order to bring about meaningful change.

The National Inpatient Experience Survey contains a total of 67 questions on topics such as admission to hospital, care and treatment on the ward, trust in hospital staff, respect and dignity, and care during the pandemic.

All patients aged over 16 years-of-age who spent 24 hours or more in hospital and were discharged during the month of May are eligible to participate in the survey.

HIQA’s Director of Health Information and Standards Rachel Flynn encourages all eligible patients to tell them about their recent experiences of care in St Luke’s General Hospital and Kilcreene Regional Orthopaedic Hospital.

"By sharing your views, you will provide us with invaluable information on the improvements that are necessary to deliver a more person-centred health service in your area," she said.

"It is by listening and learning from your experiences that we can bring about effective and sustainable changes across the healthcare sector."

Declan Lyons, CEO of Ireland East Hospital Group said that by directly hearing from patients who highlight areas that require improvement, hospitals and staff can put into place beneficial changes to services.

"Service improvement is a priority for the Ireland East Hospital Group and our hospitals," he said.

"The feedback provided to us by our patients ensures that our teams focus on those improvements which mean the most to our patients. 

"We look forward to continuing to hear what our patients have to say so that we can continue to learn and make the necessary changes so that we deliver the world-class care our patients expect and deserve."

Eligible patients received a survey questionnaire by post at the end of June.

The survey can be completed in paper form or online, and must be submitted by 5pm on August 12, 2022.

