26/07/2021

Exciting Kilkenny-based multimedia course is seeking participants

Christopher Dunne

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Young Irish Filmmakers are now recruiting for their 'Visual Communications and Multimedia Production' course.

Course coordinator Gareth Hanlon explains the course is an excellent opportunity to get skilled up in a broad range of multimedia areas and provides an excellent creative outlet as society slowly emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This course is an excellent grounding in all things Multimedia and an excellent progression route to higher levels of education," he explains.

"Last year 90% of our learners received their full level 5 QQI major award."

Subject choices range from Digital Media Technology, Web Design, Graphic Design, Multimedia Production/Authoring and Work Experience.  

Drama, comedy, music and documentary workshops are peppered throughout the programme also and learners can expect a number of road trips to exhibitions, film festivals and college open days. 

With a highly student-centred focus, the YIFM team work with each learner to define their personal project, which will include video, audio, text, imagery and design.

Where possible other students help you with productions, photography and other creative services. You feed into their portfolios and they feed into yours. 

"It’s like a creative family scenario and there is also a wellbeing officer on the team to ensure learners have their best experience," Gareth noted.

The city based course will run full-time beginning in September, 2021 and 20 creative people aged 16+ will be selected for 44 weeks of video production, music production, podcasting, photography, graphic design, performance and video editing. 

Explaining the entry requirements, Gareth states, "It is usually Level 4 or equivalent to join us, however, the real requirement is a passion for media, film making photography or film editing.

"With commitment, learners will build a significant portfolio, and a solid foundation in the Adobe Creative Suite, including Premiere Pro, Photoshop and InDesign."

Gareth tells Kilkenny People that the feedback received from students is excellent, with one student noting that it made the year the best one they've ever had.

For a full course run-down, click here or email Gareth directly on 'gareth@yifm.com' for more information.

