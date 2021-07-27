Kilkenny children and young people invited to apply for Child Talks 2021

The Ombudsman for Children Dr. Niall Muldoon has called on children and young people in County Kilkenny to take part in Child Talks 2021.

Now in its fourth year, Child Talks is an annual event held by the Ombudsman for Children’s Office where children and young people up to age 18 are given a platform to talk about the issues that matter most to them.

This year’s theme is 'My Hopes for the Future'.

Child Talks is an opportunity for children to tell their own stories, to share their views and to have their say.

Taking place on November 19 to mark World Children’s Day, Child Talks 2021 will be a hybrid online-physical event streaming live from the RDS in Co. Dublin.

Since Child Talks began in 2018 young have people have talked about lots of different issues – school, disability, period poverty, culture, sexuality, family and lots more. It is completely up to the speakers.

"The past 18 months has highlighted the importance of hearing children’s voices and their concerns," explains Muldoon.

"Child Talks gives us a real insight into the problems and issues children are facing and helps us to get a better understanding of their world. At a time where children’s voices have often been forgotten, Child Talks gives young people a unique platform to share their story, vision, and hopes for the future."

There is no need to worry if you have never spoken in public, Child Talks will help you and work with you.

Child Talks has changed over the past 4 years, largely due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the message and value has remained the same.

It gives speakers the confidence and courage to speak up about the issues that matter to them and find the value in their voice.

Katherine Amusan (16) from Co. Dublin took part in Child Talks 2020 and has encouraged children and young people to take part.

"My story last year was about my hair and coming to terms with my identity," she explained.

"My culture is something to be proud of and I spoke last year about how I don’t need to separate my African culture from being born and raised in Ireland.

"Participating in Child Talks and getting to tell my story was a very liberating experience and it really grew my confidence."

To take part or find out more email 'communications@oco.ie', send a voice note to 0871029039 or visit here to fill in the online application form.

Applications close at 5pm on Wednesday, August 11.