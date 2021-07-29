Search our Archive

29/07/2021

1542015885933

Six-figure funding allocation for rural road and laneway upgrades in Kilkenny

Local authorities are responsible for selecting roads for improvement works

rural road

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today announced that Kilkenny will receive a total sum of €778,682 as part of a €10.5 million investment in our rural roads and laneways.

The allocation represents a doubling of the budget under the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) – bringing the overall annual spend to a record €21 million.

The Local Improvement Scheme is designed to support the continued improvement of non-public roads in rural communities and improves access to rural homes and farms, as well as outdoor amenities such as our lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

These roads and laneways are not normally maintained by locally authorities but, nonetheless, represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents.

The share of the additional funding that is being allocated to each county under this second round comes following engagement between the Department of Rural and Community Development and local authorities.

Announcing the allocation, Minister Humphreys said: "I was delighted to secure a further €10.5 million for the Scheme which doubles our investment under the scheme this year to €21 million – the highest annual allocation since the scheme was re-introduced.

 "This additional funding demonstrates my commitment to improving connectivity for rural residents – whether it be access to homes, farms or outdoor amenities."

Under LIS, local authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under the scheme, in consultation with residents/landowners.

The works must be completed before the end of the year.

