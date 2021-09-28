Search

28/09/2021

Kilkenny Paralympic hero receives key to new city home

Keys to new city home for Kilkenny Paralympic hero

Martin Costello, double gold-winning Paralympic Games winner, receiving the key to his new home at Pairc Nua

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

When Minister for Housing, Darragh O’Brien officially opened Pairc Nua, the new housing development in the city last week, he handed over a key to a very special new resident, Martin Costello.

Martin, who has cerebral palsy, was born at St Mullins on the Kilkenny/Carlow border but has always considered himself a true Kilkenny man.

BREAKING: New Kilkenny hotel and short-let apartments get planning approval

The demolition of an existing wholesale warehouse has also been green-lighted

He spent much of his childhood in St Mary’s Hospital, Baldoyle undergoing operations and treatment for his life-altering condition.

Martin left Baldoyle at the age of 16 and returned to his mother’s home in Graignamanagh, where he was determined to make the best of his life.

A keen eye for sport, Martin experimented with many sports before eventually honing in on javelin throwing and the shot put.

Determined to be the best he could be, Martin put in countless hours training, developing a disciplined lifestyle, perfecting his technique.

The result - it paid off. 

Martin managed to secure a place on the Irish team for the 1988 Paralympics in Seoul, and bagged two gold medals at the Games.

Kilkenny Catwalk: New trail of 21 cat sculptures to be unveiled on Kilkenny Day

He returned home from Seoul a hero and received a wonderful reception back in his home of Graignamanagh.

Martin was also crowned an Irish champion on sixteen occasions.

The striking thing about Martin when you speak to him is his refreshing affability, kindness and good nature.

“Yes I’ve gone through a lot in life but I never got angry and took it out on anyone. I used it to better myself,” he told Kilkenny People.

“This house will be an incredible boost for me. It will allow me to be much more independent. I can come and go as I please.”

Kilkenny gardaí appeal for information on criminal damage in city centre

New development in plans to extend Kilkenny Ring Road

House prices jump by almost 10 per cent, latest report show

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media