Roadworks: Traffic lights for 10 months in Kilcreene area

As work begins on Kilkenny's Western Environs Kilkenny County Council have announced temporary traffic lights will be in place for the next 10 months.

The traffic lights will be in operation at the junction of the R695 Kilmanagh Road and the L2670 Circular Road, Kilkenny City adjacent to Kilcreene Cottages.

This will begin today, Monday, April 8, with an estimated duration of 10 months.

These traffic arrangements are to facilitate road construction works and the installation of general services associated with the Western Environs Project, according to Kilkenny County Council.

A map of the roadworks arrangements can be seen above.