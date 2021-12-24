€800million in road projects planned for South Kilkenny

Luffany Roundabout, Slieverue
With more than €800 million in major roads projects planned in the county, regular meetings should be taking place between Kilkenny County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, say local councillors.
Two major roads, and two smaller projects, are at an early design and route selection stage.
The N25 Waterford to Glenmore scheme will have a budget between €90 to €120million. A route corridor has been selected and is awaiting TII for approval to proceed to Phase 3 (Design & Environmental Evaluation).
The N24 Waterford to Cahir scheme will be 60km in length and has a projected cost of €600 - €720million. Public consultation will start in early January.
Two further N24 projects - Carrick Road and Tower Road - have a budget of €10million each.
Shamrocks full forward Colin Fennelly dispossesses Darren Maher during Sunday’s Leinster Final against Clough- Ballacolla. Pic: Piaras O'Midheach/Sportsfile
Irish Wheelchair Association Staff: Fiona Hayes, Elaine Middleton, Aneta Pastuszka, Brid Moran, Cathriona Hanney, Mairead McCormack, Keith Finnegan, Katie Doheny, Eimear Phelan, Laura Delaney
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.