'Urgent derogation' to HGV driving and resting rules due to Covid

File pic
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Department of Transport have agreed to allow a temporary and urgent derogation in respect of certain provisions of the EU driving and resting time rules. The proposed derogation will apply to all operators and drivers subject to the EU driver’s hours and tachograph rules engaged in the carriage of goods.
The move is being made because of the impact the COVID-19 Omicron variant is having on HGV operations, the importance of ensuring continuity of supply chains, the importance of the road haulage sector to the national economy and in response to requests from the haulage industry.
“Commenting on the announcement, Minister of State for Transport, Hildegarde Naughton TD, said, “We have granted a temporary relaxation of the EU driving time and resting time rules due to the impact the COVID-19 Omicron variant is having on HGV operations. Crucially, these relaxation measures maintain a balance between driver welfare, operator flexibility, road safety and minimising disruption to supply chains. These arrangements will be kept under continual review. These steps are being taken to ensure key supply chains for food and essential goods are kept open. I want to stress however, that driver safety and other road users’ safety must not be compromised at any stage. I want to thank all in our haulage and logistics sector for their continued hard work during this challenging period. Their resilience and commitment ensures that our shelves remain stocked and our chains of supply for food and essential goods keep moving.”
Coming into effect: The derogation will apply retrospectively from 9th January 2022 up to 30th January 2022 and will be reviewed every week as regards application and scope.
Summary of measures being introduced:
While the current situation may impact on driving time, driver safety or other road user’s safety must not be compromised. Drivers should not deviate from the rules if it jeopardises road safety nor should they be expected to drive whilst tired. Employers remain responsible for the health and safety of their employees and other road users.
As outlined above, there is no change to the rules relating to working time.
The RSA will keep this under review and will consider making any further changes as necessary in consultation with stakeholders.
Coko Beach under the tutelage of Jack Kennedy clears the last fence on the way to victory in the Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park last January. Pic: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Charity representatives with Tim Butler (KCC), event manager Andrea Keogh, Gary Kehoe (Rollercoaster Records), Mayor Andrew McGuinness, arts officer Mary Butler, andCllr Fidelis Doherty
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.