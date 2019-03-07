Skoda all set to add to Euro SUV portfolio

Skoda is adding a third model to its European SUV portfolio. It will be named the Kamiq.

The new Skoda Kamiq will be available to order in Ireland from October. Prices will be confirmed then, but early indications suggest it will be positioned below the bestselling Octavia.

Just like with the successful Skoda Kodiaq and Karoq, the name Kamiq also originates from the language of the Inuit people who live in northern Canada and Greenland. It means something that fits perfectly.

The Kamiq combines the advantages of a sports utility vehicle – such as higher ground clearance and an elevated seat position – with the agility of a compact car.

With an emotive design, state-of-the-art assistance and infotainment systems, a generous amount of space and numerous simply clever features, the Kamiq equally fulfils the needs of families and lifestyle-oriented customers.

Strong sellers

Skoda Ireland Head of Marketing and Product, Raymond Leddy, said sales of the Karoq and Kodiaq have proved very strong since they arrived here and they feel the Kamiq will add to this success.

“There is a huge appetite from buyers in this segment, and the Kamiq will offer great quality and refinement to this rapidly-growing small SUV segment,” he added. “We are confident that it will be very competitive in terms of price too.”

With the Kamiq, Skoda is tapping into a new, younger target group that pursues a modern, adventure-oriented lifestyle.

Apart from a car’s off-road appearance, a high level of efficiency is essential in this segment. Therefore the Kamiq is offered exclusively with front-wheel drive.

The Kamiq interior is dominated by a 9.2” free-standing screen providing infotainment and performance information in the driver’s field of view.

Infotainment

The Kamiq ŠKODA is equipped with the latest generation of infotainment systems that are always online via the most advanced Connect online services in the Skoda range.

An optional Virtual Cockpit is also offered.

Despite compact exterior dimensions, the Kamiq possesses generous interior space with a boot capacity of 400 litres, which increases to 1,395 litres when the rear seats are folded down.

All of the Kamiq’s engines are direct-injection units with turbochargers.

They come with brake energy recovery as well as Stop/Start technology.

The entry-level engine is a three-cylinder 1.0 TSI delivering 95bhp.

A more powerful 1.0 TSI with a power output of115bhp with a 6-speed manual; or a 7-speed DSG is also offered.

A four-cylinder 1.5 TSI with 150bhp tops the petrol line-up.

A four-cylinder 1.6 TDI diesel engine delivering 115bhp coupled with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox is also part of the offering.