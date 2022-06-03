Search

03 Jun 2022

Bus Eireann advise Kilkenny passengers to book ahead for bank holiday weekend travel

Bus Eireann

Sian Moloughney

03 Jun 2022 12:26 PM

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

This June Bank Holiday weekend, Bus Éireann, Ireland’s national bus company, is advising customers to be prepared for greater demand on some services and to pre-book a guaranteed seat for Expressway interregional travel on expressway.ie

Passengers are encouraged to plan their journey ahead, and to check buseireann.ie for service updates throughout the weekend.

Bus Éireann’s Customer Care line will be open from 8am to 6pm at 0818 836 611 throughout the bank holiday weekend, and customer service is available on Twitter @buseireann.ie 24 hours a day.

On sunny days, Bus Éireann’s routes to beaches and coasts are very busy. Challenges can arise as although people travel to the beach throughout the day, typically they seek to return at the same time, and the final trip of the day can be very busy.  Where possible, people should consider heading for the beach a little earlier, and returning a little earlier to avoid the rush.

Around half of Expressway customers are now pre-booking online, which gives the benefit of a guaranteed seat. In the event of a change to the service, pre-booked customers are emailed directly with the update.

Please note the following if you are travelling with Bus Éireann or Expressway over the June Bank Holiday:

Check out our websites - buseireann.ie and expressway. ie to plan your trip in advance of travel.
Be sure to book your outbound and return journeys on Expressway.ie so as to guarantee your seat
 

Bus Éireann encourages customers to use Leap Cards, Automatic Ticket Machines and online ticket purchase to minimise the use of cash and speed up the boarding process. Recently Bus Éireann introduced 20% fare reductions on PSO services and also a 50% fare reductions for  19-24 year olds when using their Young Adult Leap Card on PSO services, funded by the National Transport Authority. 

For more information, please visit leapcard.ie and for Bus Éireann tickets, please visit www.buseireann.ie.

