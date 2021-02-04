Fat cats and doggone puppy fat – Is your pet putting on a paunch?

As Petmania launches the fifth annual Operation TransPAWmation there is evidence that pandemic pooches have been piling on the pounds.

A UK based Cat Protection charity found that one in five cats put on two to five pounds during lockdown. Owners are spending more time with their cats and dogs and giving out more treats.

Overweight pets are nothing new, according to the 2018 study that found that three in five dogs are overweight plus 40% of cats are overweight.

Launching ‘Operation TransPAWmation’ , Petmania is encouraging pet-owners to pay particular attention to their pets’ Body Condition Score (BCS) to ensure optimal health for their best friends. The BCS is a visual examination of the pet's body ranked on a scale from one to nine. A score of one is too thin and nine is dangerously obese. The ideal score is four or five for a healthy pet which can be maintained with exercise and the correct nutrition.

Petmania has teamed up with Small Animal Vet, Carol Doyle for Operation TransPAWmation to help educate pet owner on how they can assess their pets’ Body Condition Score and how they can manage it at home.

Carol said: “In the clinic, more often than not pet-owners are shocked to learn that their pet is overweight. Obesity can lead to devastating health complications like orthopaedic issues, arthritis, cardiorespiratory problems, diabetes and can shorten a pet’s life expectancy and their quality of life. However with the proper know-how it is easily managed.”

Carol went on to say: “I’m delighted to team up with Petmania’s Operation TransPAWmation and help pet-owners manage their pets health and weight at home. I hope pet owners will join me online for lots of helpful advice and health tips by signing up to Petmania’s Operation TransPAWmation”.

Throughout February and March, Petmania are inviting pet owners to take part in Operation TransPAWmation. The eight-week health and wellbeing programme will be run online with weekly updates, a food diary, exercise and diet hints and tips plus an exciting weekly health-challenges to complete. Pets owners who complete in the weekly challenge and share their new skills on social media with the hashtag #PetmaniaOT will go into a weekly draw to win a Petmania gift-card.

All pets who sign up to Petmania OT will also get exclusive access to a special Webinar presented by Operation TransPAWmation ambassador and Small Animal Vet, Carol Doyle and discounts to use on petmania.ie.

Emily Miller of Petmania explained: “Regular Body Condition Score checks, daily exercise and a well-balanced diet are the keys to maintaining a healthy weight for household pets. Even a small amount of overfeeding can lead to serious health problems over time. Through Operation TransPAWmation we hope to educate pet owners on how to recognise the early signs of weight-gain in their cats and dogs and quickly correct it.”

To get advice, tips and to sign up for Petmania’s Operation TransPAWmation visit www.petmania.ie