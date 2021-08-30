National: Irish Naval service detains a Spanish registered fishing vessel

The Naval Service Vessel LÉ WILLIAM BUTLER YEATS has detained a Spanish registered Fishing Vessel within the Irish Exclusive Economic Zone.
The detention was in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations.
The vessel will be escorted to port, where on arrival it will be handed over to An Garda Síochána.
This is the seventh vessel detained by the Naval Service in 2021.
The Defence Forces conducts at-sea fishery inspections in line with the service level agreement with the Sea Fishery Protection Authority, as part of its delivery of government services to the state.
