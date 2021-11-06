Search

06/11/2021

Kilkenny's Glanbia 300 smash fundraising target with €50,000!

Kilkenny

Ray Lannen and Colette Shannon of The Samaritans along with Jim O’Neill, Glanbia Ireland, Juliette O’Connell of Breast Cancer Ireland and Angela Hayes, Teac Tom

Sian Moloughney

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Glanbia Ireland surpassed its €40,000 fundraising target for Cycle 300 this year with over €50,000 raised and to be shared out among the 2021 charities - Breast Cancer Ireland, The Samaritans and Teac Tom.


More than 60 cyclists embarked on 100 and 150km journeys to south Kilkenny, skirting Waterford and Tipperary before returning to Glanbia House for the key Cycle 300 event on September 10.
Hundreds more employees pledged to raise funds while walking, cycling, jogging, running and swimming the week of the event.

Cycle spokesman, Jim O’Neill, commended everyone. “We’re thrilled to surpass our fundraising target by over €10,000. It has been a very tough year and a half for charities as many of their fundraising activities have been on hold because of Covid restrictions.


“Cycle 300 was the first time many of the Glanbia Ireland team met in person in months and it made this year’s fundraiser all the more special.
“Major fundraising events like this just don’t happen. It takes a huge team effort behind the scenes. We want to thank absolutely everyone who supported us and who played a critical part in raising over €50,000 this year.
“Giving back to the community is a key pillar in Living Proof, our Glanbia Ireland sustainability strategy. We are proud to report we have now raised almost €300,000 to date for charity through our cycle.”


Angela Hayes from Teac Tom thanked Glanbia. “This is a huge fundraising effort and it is invaluable to us and allows us keep the doors of Teac Tom open. This event was about raising awareness as much as it was about the donation,” she said.


Juliette O’Connell from Breast Cancer Ireland said the support is very much appreciated. “We are very grateful to work with Glanbia through Cycle 300, the Great Pink Run and the employee engagement programme.”


Colette Shannon from Samaritans said they have never been busier. “This donation is going to go a long way in supporting us. The Samaritans Helpline has been inundated with people feeling helpless, lonely and lost. We’ve answered almost half a million calls throughout the pandemic.”

