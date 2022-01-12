Search

12 Jan 2022

Kilkenny oncologist named in Top 100 Irish Medical Professionals

Dr Dearbhaile Collins is honoured for her cancer research work

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Dr Dearbhaile Collins, consultant medical oncologist in University Hospital Cork

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

A Kilkenny woman has been named in the Top 100 medical professionals in Ireland for her important research in the area of cancer treatment.


Dr Dearbhaile Collins, originally from Broguemakers Hill in Kilkenny, is a past pupil of Kilkenny College.


Dr Collins is now based in Cork where she is a consultant medical oncologist at Cork University Hospital and UCC. She is a cancer researcher and clinical trialist.

Kilkenny camogie star Aoife Doyle honoured at Sportswoman Awards


The honour of being included in the Top 100 was bestowed by Hospital Professional News magazine.
The news was greeted with congratulations from Cancer Trials Ireland: “It is a well-deserved recognition for a phenomenal supporter of @cancertrials_ie and powerful advocate for cancer patients.”


Dr Collins thanked all those without whom she could not do her important work, her mentors and supporters.


An Irish-trained medic, Dr Collins has both a PhD in translational oncology and MA in Medical Ethics and Law.
She has extensive experience in both surgical and medical oncology with numerous publications, presentations, grants and awards.


She spent two years as part of fellowship training at the Drug Development Unit at the Royal Marsden Hospital, London under the expert supervision of the Regius Professor Johann de Bono. She is using this experience and training to start new cancer research and clinical trials in Cork so Irish patients can access promising new drugs.


Just two of the current research projects Dr Collins is involved in, supported by charitable funding, include: Resistance to immunotherapy treatments in cancer supported by 5 for the Fight Dermot Costello Immunology Fund; and Predictive and prognostic biomarkers in cervical cancer supported by Breakthrough cancer research.

WATCH: Loreto Kilkenny and Burnchurch shine in newly released 'Loreto World Anthem' video

Get out and support Kilkenny's John Ryan Operation Transformation at national walk on Sunday

From this week's Ballyragget Notes

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media