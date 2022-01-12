Kilkenny oncologist named in Top 100 Irish Medical Professionals

Dr Dearbhaile Collins, consultant medical oncologist in University Hospital Cork
A Kilkenny woman has been named in the Top 100 medical professionals in Ireland for her important research in the area of cancer treatment.
Dr Dearbhaile Collins, originally from Broguemakers Hill in Kilkenny, is a past pupil of Kilkenny College.
Dr Collins is now based in Cork where she is a consultant medical oncologist at Cork University Hospital and UCC. She is a cancer researcher and clinical trialist.
The honour of being included in the Top 100 was bestowed by Hospital Professional News magazine.
The news was greeted with congratulations from Cancer Trials Ireland: “It is a well-deserved recognition for a phenomenal supporter of @cancertrials_ie and powerful advocate for cancer patients.”
Dr Collins thanked all those without whom she could not do her important work, her mentors and supporters.
An Irish-trained medic, Dr Collins has both a PhD in translational oncology and MA in Medical Ethics and Law.
She has extensive experience in both surgical and medical oncology with numerous publications, presentations, grants and awards.
She spent two years as part of fellowship training at the Drug Development Unit at the Royal Marsden Hospital, London under the expert supervision of the Regius Professor Johann de Bono. She is using this experience and training to start new cancer research and clinical trials in Cork so Irish patients can access promising new drugs.
Just two of the current research projects Dr Collins is involved in, supported by charitable funding, include: Resistance to immunotherapy treatments in cancer supported by 5 for the Fight Dermot Costello Immunology Fund; and Predictive and prognostic biomarkers in cervical cancer supported by Breakthrough cancer research.
The Colaiste Mhuire, Johnstown side that defeated Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore in Monday afternoon’s Leinster Championship clash in Johnstown
Coko Beach under the tutelage of Jack Kennedy clears the last fence on the way to victory in the Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park last January. Pic: Patrick McCann/Racing Post
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.