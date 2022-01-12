Kilkenny oncologist named in Top 100 Irish Medical Professionals

A Kilkenny woman has been named in the Top 100 medical professionals in Ireland for her important research in the area of cancer treatment.



Dr Dearbhaile Collins, originally from Broguemakers Hill in Kilkenny, is a past pupil of Kilkenny College.



Dr Collins is now based in Cork where she is a consultant medical oncologist at Cork University Hospital and UCC. She is a cancer researcher and clinical trialist.



The honour of being included in the Top 100 was bestowed by Hospital Professional News magazine.

The news was greeted with congratulations from Cancer Trials Ireland: “It is a well-deserved recognition for a phenomenal supporter of @cancertrials_ie and powerful advocate for cancer patients.”



Dr Collins thanked all those without whom she could not do her important work, her mentors and supporters.



An Irish-trained medic, Dr Collins has both a PhD in translational oncology and MA in Medical Ethics and Law.

She has extensive experience in both surgical and medical oncology with numerous publications, presentations, grants and awards.



She spent two years as part of fellowship training at the Drug Development Unit at the Royal Marsden Hospital, London under the expert supervision of the Regius Professor Johann de Bono. She is using this experience and training to start new cancer research and clinical trials in Cork so Irish patients can access promising new drugs.



Just two of the current research projects Dr Collins is involved in, supported by charitable funding, include: Resistance to immunotherapy treatments in cancer supported by 5 for the Fight Dermot Costello Immunology Fund; and Predictive and prognostic biomarkers in cervical cancer supported by Breakthrough cancer research.