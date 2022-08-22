Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan shines as she arrives in Tralee

Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan with the Tipperary Rose, Philadelphia Rose and Texas Rose. Photo: Rose of Tralee
Castlecomer's Molly Coogan has arrived in the Kingdom of Kerry to take part in this year's Rose of Tralee Festival.
After a busy week on the Rose Tour, Molly took part in the Rose Parade through the streets of Tralee and attended the Rose Ball at the weekend.
We're all looking forward to seeing Molly on stage with Daithí - but will she appear tonight (Monday) or tomorrow (Tuesday)?
