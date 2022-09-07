Former Manchester United footballer to face a re-trial over domestic violence charges

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial over allegations of domestic violence.
A judge set a new trial date of July 31 next year at a short hearing on Wednesday at Manchester Crown Court.
Jurors failed to reach verdicts following more than 20 hours of deliberations in his four-week trial last month.
Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 38.
He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on November 1, 2020.
Lynne Whelan , Senior Design Strategist, Design + Technology Gateway; Cathaoirleach Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick; Catherine Hennessy and John Mulcahy of LEO Kilkenny
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.