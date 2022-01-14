Comhghairdeas! Colaiste Pobail Osraí students are national essay competition finalists

Pádraig Ó hÓldáin, Maggie Ní Dhubhshláine, Mollie Ní Lionnáin, Keith Ó Muirí (múinteoir)
Three students from Coláiste Pobail Osraí are finalists in the Irish National History Competition, and have had their essays published in a magazine associated with the History Teachers’ Association of Ireland and NUI Galway.
The essay writers are: Mollie Ní Lionnáin – ‘Operation Overlord: A Key Element in the Allied Victory of WW2’, Maggie Ní Dhubhshláine – ‘The Battle of the Somme’, and Pádraig Ó hÓldáin – ‘The Battle of Inchon’.
The three students are among just seven finalists in the competition, and their essays have been published in ‘A Compilation of Second-Level Historical Research Essays Vol. 1. 2021.’
The three students, and their teacher Keith Ó Muirí, were recently presented with their certificates at the school. Comhghairdeas leo!
