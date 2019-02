Prize money boost for Red Mills Hurdle and Red Mills Chase

Gowran Park has just announced a major prize money boost for the Red Mills Hurdle and Red Mills Chase which will take place on Red Mills raceday at Gowran Park on Saturday, February 16.

Both races are now worth €60,000, an increase of over 33%. The increase is part of a new initiative launched by HRI to help racecourses build upon the success of feature races.

Joe Connolly, CEO Connolly’s Red Mills and Chairman of Gowran Park Racecourse, said this year they celebrate 39 years of sponsorship at Gowran Park and it’s a partnership that continues to go from strength to strength.

"The Red Mills Hurdle and Chase have produced some outstanding winners over the years, and for both races to be now worth €60,000 is a significant milestone for Red Mills and Gowran Park," he insisted. "Race sponsorship creates a platform for Red Mills to invest back into the industry and to work with HRI and the racecourses to provide opportunities for our customers to win proper prize money.

"We are proud to have grown our portfolio of sponsorships over the years. Red Mills day is always a wonderful occasion. I have no doubt that with this added investment and talk of some high profile contenders that we could experience one of the biggest days of racing that Gowran has seen.”

Eddie Scally, Manager, Gowran Park Racecourse, said they were delighted that Red Mills and Horse Racing Ireland have come together to increase the prizemoney on offer for what is one of the biggest fixtures in Gowran Park.

"Our partnership with Red Mills has seen unbroken sponsorship for almost 40 years, and Gowran Park really appreciates this investment from the Connolly family and the support this fixture enjoys from the Red Mills clients and staff," he added. "We are really looking forward to what is shaping up to be one of the biggest Red Mills days ever.”

Red Mills Raceday will be in Gowran Park on Saturday, February 16. The first race goes to post at 1.20pm.

Gowran Park will run a shuttle bus service from The Parade in Kilkenny City. Buses departing at 12.20pm and returning to the Parade at 5.30pm and 6pm. Tickets are available onwww.gowranpark.ie and early purchase is advised.

