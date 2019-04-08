Kilkenny Soccer: Title joy for Freebooters and Bridge United

While the Oscar Traynor team had a Sunday to remember as they earned a place in the final, it was a marvellous silver-lined weekend for a number of Kilkenny & District League club teams.

Freebooters B celebrated a great season when they captured the Division One league title. Goals from Ethan Butler (2), Cathal O’Leary, Glod Landu, John McEvoy and Andy Walsh helped the city side beat Thomastown United B 6-0 and earn the win that saw them finish ahead of Bridge United A and win the league. Bridge did their part, beating Stoneyford United 2-1 but couldn’t catch the Blues, who won the spoils by a single point.

There was some consolation for the Goresbridge club, however. Their B team won the Division Three title with a game to spare when they beat their nearest rivals Paulstown 06 1-0. Evans Wallace grabbed the only goal of the game to start the celebrations for Bridge.

In Cup action the last quarter-final spot in the McCalmont Cup was secured when Evergreen B beat Ormonde Villa 5-1. Conor O’Neill’s side hit the ground running, taking an early lead with goals from Chris Aylward and Mark Cashin, then went 3-0 up before the break when Cian Morton was on target. Second half goals from Jamie Ryan and Oisin O’Dwyer earned them a 5-1 win and a tie against club rivals Evergreen A in the last eight. The other quarter-finals see Freebooters A at home to River Rangers, it’s Highview Athletic A v Newpark A while Callan United face Fort Rangers.

Elsewhere Castlewarren Celtic booked their place in the Division Two Ken & Michael Byrne Cup when they beat Freshford Town A 2-0 in the semi-final. They await the winners of the Newpark A v Ormonde Villa clash.

It was also a good weekend for the Freebooters A under-19 team. They beat Evergreen B 2-0 to lift the Henderson Shield thanks to a goal in either half from Divine Amaukwu and Success Edogun.

SOCCER RESULTS

FAI Oscar Traynor Trophy semi-final

Kilkenny & DL 2, Galway & DL 1

Intosport.ie Division 1

Stoneyford United 1, Bridge United A 2.

Freebooters B 6, Thomastown United B 0.

Brogmaker Division 3

Tullaroan 3, Highview Athletic B 0.

Bridge United B 1, Paulstown 06 0.

Division 2 Ken & Michael Byrne Cup

Castlewarren Celtic 2, Freshford Town A 0.

KCLR McCalmont Cup

Evergreen B 5, Ormonde Villa 1.

Under-19 League

Thomastown United 4, Deen Celtic 3.

Evergreen A 5, Stoneyford United 0.

Evergreen B 0, Deen Celtic 3.

Freebooters 1, Thomastown United 0.

Under-19 Henderson Shield

Freebooters A 2, Evergreen B 0.

Under-17 SSE Airtricity League

Carlow Kilkenny 2, Cork City 1.

Under-17 League

Thomastown United 0, Freebooters 5.

Lions 1, Highview Athletic 0.

Stoneyford United 0, Evergreen A 3.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Piltown 2, Thomastown United 1.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Deen Celtic Athletic 2, Thomastown United 2.

Under-15 Girls’ Gaynor Cup

Kilkenny & DL 1, Galway 3.

Under-15 SSE Airtricity League

St Patrick’s Athletic 2, Carlow Kilkenny 0.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Deen Celtic Athletic 2, Thomastown Athletic 1.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union Division 1A

Callan United 3, Highview Athletic 0.

Evergreen Boys 1, Spa United 2.

Freebooters Boys 2, Deen Celtic Boys 0.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen City 4, Piltown 1.

Under-14 SFAI Skechers John O’Shea Cup SE Region semi-final

Villa 5, East End United 1.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Bridge United Athletic 1, Freebooters Athletic 1.

Highview Athletic 0, Evergreen Athletic 5.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Callan United 6, Freebooters Boys 2.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Thomastown Athletic 0, Freebooters Athletic 2.

Stoneyford Athletic 2, Evergreen Athletic 5.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Callan United 3, Highview Athletic 0.

Evergreen Boys 3, Callan United 4.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Thomastown Boys 1, Evergreen City 5.

Bridge Boys 5, Freebooters City 0.

Under-13 SFAI Skechers Pat Kelly Cup SE Region semi-final

North End United 0, Evergreen A 0

Evergreen won on penalties

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Spa United 0, Thomastown United 2.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2

Freshford Town 3, Deen Celtic Boys 0.

Bridge United Boys 7, Stoneyford Boys 2.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

East End United 5, Freebooters Eagles 0.

Thomastown City 0, Fort Rangers Boys 5.

Under-11 David Doran Cup 2018

Evergreen Boys 0, Lions 0.

Clover Boys 1, East End United 4.

Thomastown Boys 1, Deen Celtic Athletic 4.

Stoneyford Athletic 1, Callan Athletic 1.

Thomastown Athletic 5, Callan Boys 0.

Spa United 2, Stoneyford Boys 2.

Bridge Boys 1, Deen Celtic Boys 3.

Bridge Athletic 0, Evergreen Athletic 0.

Under-10 Schoolgirls’ League

Callan United 0, Lions 1.