Kilkenny Soccer: Newpark soar into semi-finals while Bridge snap up silverware

It was a good weekend for several clubs in the Kilkenny & District League as the chase for silverware gathered pace.

Newpark are already assured of one title, but kept their hopes of bagging another alive when they beat Highview Athletic A to book a place in the semi-finals of the McCalmont Cup.

The city side travelled to Graignamanagh for Sunday’s crunch game and made a flying start, taking the lead inside 90 seconds with a Craig Hayes header. A Murty Broaders penalty brought Highview, who recently won the Maher Shield, level but Joey Walsh’s stunning strike had the Division Two league champions back in front before half-time.

Highview kicked on in the second half, getting back on level terms again when Sheamus Kavanagh netted from close range, but they were sunk when Newpark’s goal threat Henry O’Neill struck the winner from a free-kick.

Newpark will be joined by two more city sides in the final four of the Cup. Reigning champions Evergreen A made sure of their place in the semi-final draw when they beat clubmates Evergreen B 3-0. In a repeat meeting of Thursday’s Premier Division clash, which the A team won 6-0, Gary Maher’s side took an early lead through Sean Barcoe. The B team made life difficult for the opposition after that, and were in contention until Eoin Kavanagh’s late brace sealed the win.

Freebooters A also made sure of their place in the final four when they saw off River Rangers 4-0 on the Fair Green. Goals from Andrew Wall, Conor English, David Grincell and Jason Hennessy did the trick for the Blues as they scored a good win.

Elsewhere Clover United took a big step towards securing their Premier Division safety when they beat Fort Rangers 3-0. Paddy Carroll and Ray Bowe had Clover two up inside the first half at Rathdowney, but they didn’t make the points safe until Darragh Carroll added a third after the hour mark.

Bridge United’s A team made sure they ended their season with some spoils when they beat Stoneyford United 2-1 to lift the Division One Billy Leahy Cup. A goal either side of the break from Chris Kavanagh did the job for Bridge, who also ended the campaign with promotion to the Premier Division.

It was a good weekend also for the Freebooters under-17s as they added another title to the club trophy cabinet. A week after the under-19s bagged the Shield the younger Blues did the same, a brace from Mikey Clifford helped them beat Highview Athletic 2-0 and secure the Con Downey Shield.

There was no such joy for the League’s under-12 team, however. They were beaten 2-0 by the DDSL in their inter-league final.

RESULTS

St Canice’s Credit Union Premier Division

Clover United 3, Fort Rangers 0.

Evergreen B 0, Evergreen A 6.

Division One Billy Leahy Memorial Cup final

Stoneyford United 1, Bridge United A 2.

KCLR McCalmont Cup

Evergreen B 0, Evergreen A 3.

Highview Athletic A 2, Newpark A 3.

Freebooters A 4, River Rangers 0.

Under-19 League

Deen Celtic 2, Lions 2.

Thomastown United 3, Stoneyford United 0.

Stoneyford United 0, Evergreen A 3.

Freebooters 3, Stoneyford United 0.

Deen Celtic 3, Stoneyford United 0.

Deen Celtic 1, Freebooters 4.

Under-17 SSE Airtricity League

Cobh Ramblers 3, Carlow Kilkenny 1.

Under-17 League

Lions 4, Evergreen A 3.

Under-17 Con Downey Shield final

Freebooters 2, Highview Athletic 0.

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Lions 1, Freebooters 5.

Under-16 TC Tyres League Division 1

Callan United 0, Deen Celtic Athletic 2.

Under-15 SSE Airtricity League

Carlow Kilkenny 0, Drogheda United 0.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Lions 2, East End United 2.

Under-14 Schoolgirls’ League

Lions 1, Evergreen United 3.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts Division 1

Freebooters Athletic 4, Highview Athletic 2.

Thomastown Athletic 5, Bridge United Athletic 0.

Evergreen Athletic 2, Evergreen Boys 1.

Under-14 Bennettsbridge Parts League Division 1A

Freshford Town 5, Evergreen City 0.

River Rangers 5, Bridge United Boys 0.

Paulstown 06 1, Callan United 1.

Stoneyford United 3, Thomastown Boys 0.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1

Bridge Athletic 2, Stoneyford Athletic 1.

Lions Athletic 6, Deen Celtic Athletic 2.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 1A

Spa United 1, Evergreen Boys 1.

Freebooters Boys 3, Deen Celtic Boys 2.

Under-13 Kilkenny People League Division 2

Stoneyford Boys 1, Paulstown 06 3.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League

Bridge United 4, Freebooters 1.

Spa United 0, Evergreen Athletic 1.

Callan United 1, Evergreen City 3.

Under-12 SFAI Subway Inter-League Leinster Final

DDSL 2, Kilkenny & DL 0.

Under-12 SFAI Skechers Cup SE Region Semi-Final

Bohemians 1, Stoneyford United 0.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 1A

Callan Boys 0, Freebooters Boys 0.

Freebooters City 3, Highview Athletic 0.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2

Stoneyford Boys 0, Thomastown United 4.

Evergreen Dynamos 1, Freshford Town 5.

Under-12 Glanbia League Division 2A

Paulstown 06 6, Thomastown City 4.

Freebooters Eagles 0, Clover United 4.

Under-11 David Doran Cup 2018

Clover Athletic 6, Paulstown 06 1.