Traveller Pride Week events in Kilkenny

Kilkenny will mark Traveller Pride Week 2022 with a series of special events in the Castle Park and Butler Gallery next week.



Starting on Tuesday, July 19, in Kilkenny Castle Park, from 2 to 5pm, there will be an afternoon of live music and entertainment.



Among the attractions will be games and face painting for kids. Enjoy a traditional Traveller Camp and see the skills of a tinsmith in action.

On Friday, July 22, Butler Gallery will host events from 2 to 4pm. There will be poetry, spoken word and live singing, as well as a display of art work. A book created by local Travellers will be on display along with work from a local tinsmithing project.

Look out for special guests on the day.



The Traveller culture experience is rapidly changing. Crafts and traditions in Traveller culture that were once widely practiced and experienced, are rare today. This year’s Traveller Pride Week is about coming together and acknowledging and embracing heritage with pride, exploring natural creativity to connect with one another, and sharing cultural experiences through the joy that creativity brings.



Traveller Pride 2022 is supported by the OPW, Kilkenny Leader, Creative Ireland, Kilkenny County Council, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, and the Irish Traveller Movement.