It’s a brave move to follow your life’s dream and open a restaurant in the middle of a lockdown, but that’s exactly what the Rybak family did. Kilkenny’s newest eatery - The Kings Mill in Kells opened its doors last week, offering fresh Italian and local cuisine for take away.

Nicola, Wojciech, Alex and Agata Rybak, Kings Mill Restaurant

Husband and wife team Wojciech and Agata Rybak are serving up traditional and unique Italian dishes daily from 10am to 8pm. The menu consists of only fresh pizzas, pastas and salads. Gluten free or vegan are also available and their deserts are made fresh daily. Agata says "if you can’t decide between pizza and pasta, why not try our unique carbonara pizza, its a big hit already with the locals".

The Kings Mill Restaurant in Mullin's Mill, Kells Co. Kilkenny

The couple are hoping to feature as many local producers as they can and have created a new pizza containing goat cheese and caramelized red onion. The goat cheese comes from local artisan food producers the “Dizzy Goat Farm”, where the goats are farmed in Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

"We care a lot about the quality of ingredients, which should be fresh and when we can, we source locally. Our food is prepared from scratch. We are especially proud of our homemade sourdough pizza recipe" - Wojciech Rybak.

The Kings Mill is a family run restaurant, with the couple’s children Nicola and Alex giving a helping hand. Originally from Poland, the Rybak family are currently living in the picturesque village of Kells, Co. Kilkenny. Wojciech told the Kilkenny People "it's been a lifelong dream to have our own restaurant and we decided that now is a good time to take the leap of faith. We have a lot of plans for the future with that unique place. We're planning on expanding the restaurant by adding on the middle floor of the building, and adding outdoor tables with stunning river views.”

Agata adds "we have always loved to create as much as we love meeting other people. Creating a space where others can meet and relax, while enjoying tasty food brings us great joy. We believe that The Kings Mill will be a unique spot bringing together polish hospitality, Italian cuisine and Irish tradition".

Mullins Mill is a charming place in the heart of picturesque Kells, Co. Kilkenny. It is positioned at the Kings’ river banks, along the Loop walk leading to the famous Kells Priory. The restaurant itself features a rustic interior and they have worked hard to to preserve the spirit of this place. Inside the restaurant you can still admire the century old industrial corn milling machinery.

"Being able to open a restaurant in such a magnificent building standing here since 1782 makes ourselves proud and even more committed. We are so happy that we can breathe life into this beautiful spot. We want The Kings Mill to be more than just a restaurant: we want it to be a spot loved by people of all ages" - Agata Rybak.

Chef Marcel Soproni

Marcel Soproni is the very skilled chef de cuisine at The Kings Mill, with over 14 year’s experience in gastronomy and culinary arts. Marcel has worked in restaurants all over Europe, Cyprus and Ireland. He is grateful to his mentor, the famous Executive Chef & Award Winner, Giovanni Caracciolo, who inspired him and taught him the secrets of cuisine. Marcel everyday motto is "if you keep on doing what you've always done, you'll keep on being what you've always been, nothing changes unless you make it change".

Siobhan Donohoe sampling the fresh deserts with the Rybak family in The Kings Mill.

The restaurant is also in the middle of receiving a wine licence so expect summer evenings of wining and dining in Mullins Mill on the banks of the Kings River. The family are looking forward to serving the people of Kilkenny and would like to thank their friends and local community for their great help and support. For enquiries phone 056 773 0654.