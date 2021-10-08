Irish Water announces the contractor to deliver the Kilkenny Regional Water Supply Scheme

Every day, Irish Water and Kilkenny County Council work collaboratively to ensure communities and businesses around the county receive the best quality water supplied to their taps. This work is often challenging as the network and assets are ageing and can be problematic.

Today’s announcement that Glan Agua has been awarded the contract for the Kilkenny Regional Water Supply Scheme is a significant step forward for the city and county’s future water supply and will improve the security of water across Kilkenny City and environs for over 28,000 people.

Seán Twohig is Irish Water’s Capital Programme Regional Lead: “Today’s announcement is great news for Kilkenny. Currently, Kilkenny City and its environs are serviced by two separate water treatment plants at Troyswood and Radestown. The existing Radestown Water Treatment Plant provides for slow sand filtration followed by disinfection but is unable to remove Trihalomethanes (THM) precursors and is currently on the EPA’s Remedial Action (RAL) list. The existing Troyswood Water Treatment Plant also requires a significant upgrade to provide robust water treatment facilities.

“In addition, the raw water intake at Troyswood is also inaccessible in periods of flooding which causes a lot of issues. The existing treatment plants also have inadequate capacity to cater for future growth in Kilkenny City and its environs so Irish Water is extremely happy to finally bring this project to the fore. This project will benefit communities and businesses for generations to come, so it is something to celebrate.”

The €30m investment will take 2 ½ years to complete. The upgrading and increase in capacity at the treatment plant at Troyswood will equip the plant to then become the primary water treatment plant facility for Kilkenny City. A new 2.9 km watermain from Troyswood to the Radestown site will connect to the existing service reservoirs and enable the Radestown plant to be decommissioned. Homes and businesses need not worry however, as the works are being carried out, water supply will continue to flow.

Councillor Fidelis Doherty, Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council was also delighted with the announcement: “The appointment of Glan Aqua to upgrade Kilkenny City’s water supply is fantastic news for the City. It will increase water capacity and ensure high quality water supply for future growth of housing and businesses over the next 40 years. This will include current planned housing developments in the Breagagh Valley (West) and Loughmacask (North) of the City, the re-development of the former Brewery site the Abbey Quarter in the City Centre and business parks adjacent to the Kilkenny Ring Road.”



Eamon Gallen, Irish Water's General Manager echoed the thoughts of Cathaoirleach Doherty;

"The Kilkenny Regional Water Supply Scheme illustrates Irish Water's committment to providing the key infrastructure in Ireland to promote social and economic development. This project will also ensure that the water supply is removed from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Remedial Action List (RAL) and that the commuities and businesses who will benefit from the works will enjoy a more robust and secure water supply into the future."

John Hurley, Kilkenny Chamber, CEO, is acutely aware of the importance of a robust water supply for businesses: “We are extremely pleased to hear of today’s announcement by Irish Water. This is an initiative of huge importance for Kilkenny. Infrastructure projects of this type provide an essential platform and service for businesses to thrive and to prosper and will place Kilkenny head and shoulders above competitors in relation to attracting business. Furthermore, the additional capacity will allow essential housing to be built which will cater for social and economic development for generations to come.”

Works will begin in the coming weeks.

Irish Water continues to work currently, with our local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of drinking water and wastewater services.

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1800 278 278. Customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.