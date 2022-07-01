Brian Cody takes time from busy schedule to help Kilkenny/Carlow ICPOP team

HSE/South East Community Healthcare were delighted that Kilkenny legend Brian Cody took time out from his busy schedule managing the Kilkenny senior hurlers to talk to the members of the Carlow/Kilkenny Integrated Care Programme for Older Person’s (ICPOP) team at a recent team building day.

Having led Kilkenny to 11 All-Ireland Senior hurling titles as a manager (and also won three himself as a player), Brian Cody is well placed to speak to any group or team.

Speaking at the team-building event, Brian said that it is great to see a new service emerging like the Carlow Kilkenny ICPOP programme.

"A service like this is vital for older people in counties Carlow and Kilkenny who wish to remain living in their own homes for as long as possible. I would like to wish the multi-disciplinary team every success with this service," he said.

The Carlow/Kilkenny ICPOP multi-disciplinary team was formed in 2021 and is in line with the Sláintecare Health Strategy of moving towards a more patient centred model of integrated care.

This programme aims to improve the lives of older persons by providing access to integrated care and support that is planned around their needs and choices.

This integrated care programme will result in older people getting timely care as close to their own homes as possible, and will focus on prevention initiatives to promote health and well-being in time reducing the rate of admissions to the acute services.

The ICPOP team are currently receiving referrals from the three Consultant Geriatricians in Carlow and Kilkenny and these referrals are triaged weekly. Those referred to the service include older adults over sixty-five with frailty.

While there is a long-term plan regarding fixed accommodation, clinics are currently taking place in the St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny Out Patients Department, the Newpark Primary Care Centre (also in Kilkenny) and the Sacred Heart Day Hospital in Carlow.

At each clinic, the older person receives a comprehensive geriatric assessment by a multidisciplinary team.

Members of the team include a Geriatrician, Senior Registrar, Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Case Manager, Senior Physiotherapist, Senior Occupational Therapist, Senior Dietitian and Medical Social Worker.

Speaking after the event, the Operational Lead for the Carlow/Kilkenny ICPOP programme Majella Cunningham thanked Brian Cody for speaking at the team-building event.

"Brian’s words of encouragement and advice on the essential elements of teamwork were invaluable as we develop as a multi-disciplinary team," he said.

"We would also like to thank Eithna Coen and Aileen Scott for their valuable contributions to a successful team building day."