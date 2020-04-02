Coronavirus
Kilkenny's essential services are open for business
Kilkenny shops and businesses that remain open
Essential services and shops remain open in Kilkenny city and county through this coronavirus crisis.
Thank you to everyone working on the front line, in all services, who are ensuring our city, county, and country, keeps going.
Below is a list of shops and businesses still open across Kilkenny, with details of opening hours. We have also included details, where available, of priority hours or special arrangements for older, vulnerable or healthcare staff.
MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre
Dunnes
Mon-Wed 9am-7pm
Thurs/Fri 9am-9pm
Sat 9am-7pm
Sun 11am-7pm
Boots
Mon-Sat 9am-6pm
Sunday 12pm-4pm
Holland & Barrett
Mon-Sat 10-4pm
Sunday 12pm-5pm
Market Cross Shopping Centre
The Market Cross car park will be free until further notice.
Supervalu
8am – 7pm Monday to Saturday
10am – 6.30 Sunday
Dealz
Mon to Sat and 12 to 6pm
Thursday & Friday to 8pm
Sunday 8am-6pm
Holland &Barrett
Mon-Sun 10am-5pm Mon – Sat
Sunday 12pm-4pm
Natural Health Store
Mon-Sat 10am -5pm and closed on Sunday
Happy Times Newsagents 8.30 – 6pm
Mon-Sat 8.30am - 6pm
Sunday 12noon - 6pm
Caulfield's SuperValu Loughboy
Mon - Sat 7.30am to 10pm
Sunday and Bank Holidays 8am to 10pm
Dick's Supervalu Ballyraggett
Mon-Sun 8am-7pm
SuperValu Thomastown
Now closing at 8pm every night.
Elderly only shopping: 7.30am -8.30am every morning, Monday - Saturday, and 9am-10am on Sundays.
Lidl
All Kilkenny stores open 8am to 8pm
Shopping for older/ vulnerable customers from 8am to 11am every day.
Priority shopping for healthcare workers at entrance and till queues. Produce HSE ID.
Aldi
All Kilkenny stores are open 9am to 8pm, everyday.
Kilkenny County Council
All County Council offices are closed to members of the public until further notice, with very limited public access, strictly by appointment, for certain housing services.
Phone lines will be manned during normal office hours at 056-7794000. Ring 1890-252654 only for out of hours emergency council services.
For details of all other services, including motor tax, fire service and emergency response services (e.g. roads maintenance, public lighting and housing maintenance), please click here.
Kilkenny People
It's business as usual for the Kilkenny People newspaper and our website during the Covid-19 outbreak. We will continue to publish our newspapers and website at this time. Click here for all our contact details, for news and advertising staff.
St. Canice's Credit Union
High Street branch no longer open on Saturday. Please phone/ email about loan services to make an appointment. Click here for all arrangements.
Older member priority hour 8.45am-9.45am on Thursday and Friday.
An Post
Post offices remain open. Some branches have changed hours. Update to come.
