Kilkenny's essential services are open for business

Essential services and shops remain open in Kilkenny city and county through this coronavirus crisis.

Thank you to everyone working on the front line, in all services, who are ensuring our city, county, and country, keeps going.

Below is a list of shops and businesses still open across Kilkenny, with details of opening hours. We have also included details, where available, of priority hours or special arrangements for older, vulnerable or healthcare staff.

If your business is open please email us with details to news @ kilkennypeople.ie and we will add you to our list.

MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre

Dunnes

Mon-Wed 9am-7pm

Thurs/Fri 9am-9pm

Sat 9am-7pm

Sun 11am-7pm

Boots

Mon-Sat 9am-6pm

Sunday 12pm-4pm

Holland & Barrett

Mon-Sat 10-4pm

Sunday 12pm-5pm

Market Cross Shopping Centre

The Market Cross car park will be free until further notice.

Supervalu

8am – 7pm Monday to Saturday

10am – 6.30 Sunday

Dealz

Mon to Sat and 12 to 6pm

Thursday & Friday to 8pm

Sunday 8am-6pm

Holland &Barrett

Mon-Sun 10am-5pm Mon – Sat

Sunday 12pm-4pm

Natural Health Store

Mon-Sat 10am -5pm and closed on Sunday

Happy Times Newsagents 8.30 – 6pm

Mon-Sat 8.30am - 6pm

Sunday 12noon - 6pm

Caulfield's SuperValu Loughboy

Mon - Sat 7.30am to 10pm

Sunday and Bank Holidays 8am to 10pm

Dick's Supervalu Ballyraggett

Mon-Sun 8am-7pm

SuperValu Thomastown

Now closing at 8pm every night.

Elderly only shopping: 7.30am -8.30am every morning, Monday - Saturday, and 9am-10am on Sundays.

Lidl

All Kilkenny stores open 8am to 8pm

Shopping for older/ vulnerable customers from 8am to 11am every day.

Priority shopping for healthcare workers at entrance and till queues. Produce HSE ID.

Aldi

All Kilkenny stores are open 9am to 8pm, everyday.

Kilkenny County Council

All County Council offices are closed to members of the public until further notice, with very limited public access, strictly by appointment, for certain housing services.

Phone lines will be manned during normal office hours at 056-7794000. Ring 1890-252654 only for out of hours emergency council services.

For details of all other services, including motor tax, fire service and emergency response services (e.g. roads maintenance, public lighting and housing maintenance), please click here.

Kilkenny People

It's business as usual for the Kilkenny People newspaper and our website during the Covid-19 outbreak. We will continue to publish our newspapers and website at this time. Click here for all our contact details, for news and advertising staff.

St. Canice's Credit Union

High Street branch no longer open on Saturday. Please phone/ email about loan services to make an appointment. Click here for all arrangements.

Older member priority hour 8.45am-9.45am on Thursday and Friday.

An Post

Post offices remain open. Some branches have changed hours. Update to come.