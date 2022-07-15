Funeral arrangements announced for former TD Bobby Aylward

Deputy Bobby Aylward RIP
The death has occurred of Bobby Aylward, Knockmoylan, Mullinavat, Kilkenny.
Bobby, former TD and MCC - July 14th, 2022, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family, after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by his parents Bob and Kitty and infant sister Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his heart broken wife Helena (née Long) daughter Triona, sons Bob and Mark, daughters-in-law Lisa and Margaret, beloved grandchildren Dylan, Chloe, Leah, Taylor, Jack, Kate and baby Ella. His brothers Eddie, Pat, Maurice, Sean and Liam, sisters Clare, Margaret and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.
Reposing on Saturday at Donnacha Doyle & Sons Funeral Home, Grannagh, Kilmacow, County Kilkenny (X91 C962) from 2pm until 8pm. Arriving on Monday at All Saints Church, Knockmoylan, Mullinavat, County Kilkenny (via his residence) for requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial after in the adjoining cemetery.
