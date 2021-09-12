Good weather for the harvest in Kilkenny

As I got into work this morning (Tuesday) the mist/fog started to disappear and it looks as though it is going to be another sunny warm day in Kilkenny.



Officials tells us that Kilkenny is now entering into a drought period which is 15 days without 1mm of rain.

It has been a great period of weather for all farmers involved with harvesting, which for a change is good news for the normally hard pressed tillage farmer.



All sectors of farming have experienced good returns over the past year with the only negative being the major price increases for fertilizer sprays and most feed commodities associated with agriculture.

Cattle Sale

Last Thursday’s cattle sale attracted a larger entry of 880 head with all lots experiencing a vibrant trade.

Beef bullocks ranged from €1160 to €1740 per head with forward stores €875 to €1400 per head.The best price in this sector for a Limousin bullock which weighed 515 kilo and made €1390 or €2.70 per kilo.

Bullocks in the 400 to 500 kilo category ranged from €630 to €1380 per head with a bunch of 8 AA animals making €1010 or €2.22 per kilo.



The best price in this sector was 3 Limousin 460 €1330 or €2.89 per kilo. Lighter bullocks under 400 kilo ranged from €480 to €1040 per head.

Cull cows continue to be sought after with Friesian types from €1.17 to €1.85 per kilo and continental ranging from €1.50 to €2.35 per kilo.

Beef heifers also meet a good trade with €1150 to €1530 being the price range achieved.

Forward store heifers €870 to €1270 per head with those under 400 kilo ranging in price from €580 to €1010 per head.

All farmers intending selling cattle through Kilkenny Mart must ensure their animals have a tag in each ear and are TB tested within the year.

Entries are received up to 3.30pm on the previous Wednesday.Contact number 056 7721407.

Sheep Sale

Last Monday we held our biggest sheep sale of the season with 1100 on offer. Trade for lambs was reduced by €2 to €4 per head on the previous week’s excellent prices with a top call of €149 for 54 kilo ewes.

The bulk of butcher lambs ranged from €128 to €140 per head with ewe lambs meeting a stronger trade.

Factory lambs ranged from €112 to €128 per head with store types €80 to €112 per head with the top prices in this sector for ewe lambs.



Culls ewes have decreased in price dramatically with a top call of €160 which could have been €200 to €220 a month ago.

Breeding ewes were more difficult to sell with the bulk of the hoggets ranging from €170 to €250 per head.



The lamb sale in Kilkenny Mart takes place at 10.15am every Monday followed by cull ewes and breeding ewes.

We also hold dairy sales periodically on Mondays with our next sale Monday 20th September at 1pm with entries now being taken.

Until next time do be careful on the farm and good buying, good selling and good luck.